Sony and SMS engagement platform Community have teamed up to give exclusive Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse goodies to any fan willing to join the Spider-Verse. Starting today, fans who send their applications to join the Spider Society can choose their Spider Mentor and receive personalized quests they can fulfill with their phones.

What Is Community’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Campaign?

On April 4, Sony released a new trailer for Across the Spider-Verse filled to the brink with easter eggs and nods to many beloved Spider heroes. As the trailer tells us, in the upcoming movie Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) will cross the barrier between dimensions and meet the Spider Society, a super-team of Spider-People dedicated to protecting the Multiverse. Curiously, just as the new trailer premiered, Sony also unveiled a phone number fans could text to join the Spider Society. Those who did were asked to send an application that unlocked an exclusive track composed by Metro Boomin for the highly-anticipated sequel.

As Collider exclusively reveals, the second phase of the Community campaign starts today. New members of the Spider Society will be contacted through their phones and asked to choose their Spider Mentor between Peter B. Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), Jessica Drew (voiced by Issa Rae) or Spider-Man India (voiced by Karan Soni). After that, fans will receive personalized messages from their mentor and be asked to complete missions to protect the Multiverse. By completing these missions, fans will access exclusive content, similar to how Community did for the company’s John Wick 4 campaign.

There’s still time to join the Spider Society. All fans must do is text the number: 718-808-8342. It’s also worth noting that the prefix of the Community campaign number is from a local Brooklyn area code, the region from where Miles Morales grew up. Check out an example of what these web-slinging texts will look like:

When Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Coming to Theaters?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also stars Jason Schwartzman as the villain Spot, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ mother Rio Morales, among many more. Across the Spider-Verse is the first half of a new crossover story that’ll wrap up with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Into the Spider-Verse screenwriters and producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, are back to write and produce both sequels.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024.