In July 2009, The Guardian published an article praising a newer composer by the name of Daniel Pemberton. At this time, Pemberton's work in filmed media was limited to a variety of popular TV theme songs (including ones for Hell's Kitchen and Peep Show) as well as video games like Little Big Planet. The Guardian concluded its ode to this fresh talent by noting that, thanks to Pemberton penning compositions for so many popular TV shows, "few know his name but millions hear his music almost every day."

Since then, Pemberton hasn’t become as famous of a composer as John Williams, but thanks to his work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel Across the Spider-Verse, Pemberton has garnered significantly more notoriety. This musician, who hails from the United Kingdom, has been profiled in Rolling Stone and even scored an Oscar nomination for his work on an original song for The Trial of the Chicago 7. Once an invisible staple of reality television, Pemberton’s become a force to be reckoned with in the world of film composers. You don’t need an especially cute version of Spidey-sense, though, to discern the various talents that have led Pemberton to score such an impressive reputation.

Daniel Pemberton Breaks Superhero Status Quo With 'Spider-Verse'

While Daniel Pemberton’s work as a composer stretches far beyond the two Spider-Verse movies, it’s impossible to talk about his musical exploits without breaking down the impressive scores of these features. Give a listen to the typical superhero movie scores in 2023 and one’s ears will immediately wilt away in disappointment. Too many comic book adaptations adopt a sonic landscape that sounds derivative and bizarrely restrained despite belonging to movies starring such larger-than-life crime fighters. Take Christophe Beck’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania score, for instance. A veteran of pleasant comedy movie scores, Beck’s work on Quantumania sounds like it was produced by an A.I. program. It hits all the familiar beats in terms of instrumentation and rhythm, there are no memorable themes to hum. It’s a bore.

This status quo just makes Pemberton’s Spider-Verse compositions extra miraculous. Across these two movies, Pemberton has leaned into the idea of multiple universes colliding by creating scores that utilize a variety of different musical influences. This is especially true in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which kicks off its runtime with the drum-heavy composition “Across the Spider-Verse (Intro).” A way of getting viewers inside the mind of drummer Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), it incorporates sounds familiar to the auditory landscape of Into the Spider-Verse (namely a record scratch) but the propulsive drumming and cymbals make this distinctively a composition that belongs to Gwen Stacy and her world. In other words, Pemberton’s work isn’t looking to emulate other familiar scores, but rather the psyche of this specific Across the Spider-Verse character.

As the movie goes on, Pemberton keeps introducing delightfully pronounced themes for the various Spider-heroes that Miles Morales and friends keep encountering. Arguably best of these themes is “Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara)”, which features a futuristic quasi-dissonant sound that perfectly captures both the era O’Hara calls home and his morally ambiguous qualities as a character. Pemberton’s compositions for this feature and Into the Spider-Verse are full of layered touches like that while also functioning perfectly as just enthralling music when you’re watching the movie. The wildly varying musical influences and high energy levels in these compositions are a perfect complement to the creative aesthetic of the Spider-Verse movies. However, they also encapsulate the kind of bold sensibilities that have always been around in Pemberton’s works.

Daniel Pemberton's Earlier Work in Feature Films

In 2013, Pemberton got his biggest break in the world of feature films when he composed the score for the Ridley Scott directorial effort The Counselor. His next major motion picture would be The Man from U.N.C.L.E., a 2015 Guy Ritchie adaptation of the TV show of the same name. This spy feature often feels too hamstrung to truly reach its full campy fun potential, particularly with two leads (Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer) that don't seem as comfortable with all the sensual horseplay as the film's leading ladies. Pemberton’s score, on the other hand, happily throws itself into the kind of creative gusto this feature needed more of.

The track “Take You Down” is an especially terrific concoction, particularly in how gracefully it balances crashing drums with a cacophony of screeches. There’s real propulsive energy in this piece of music and the rest of Pemberton’s score that large stretches of The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’s script can’t keep up with. Pemberton would opt for a slightly more restrained pace for his next feature assignment, Steve Jobs. A criminally underrated 2015 motion picture, Pemberton is one of many impressive facets of this Danny Boyle directorial effort.

In the context of his other film scores, it’s impressive how well Pemberton works with sparser compositions in Steve Jobs. That’s an appropriate approach to take given that this is a movie that only concerns a handful of people, and Pemberton is more than up to that task. The piece “It’s Not Working” is an especially grand demonstration of Pemberton embracing a “less is more” concept, as this composition leans almost entirely on a mechanical beep, deep-sounding string instruments, and an ever-increasing presence of static. It’s an outstanding track that puts one directly into the headspace of engineers and other human beings having to tackle a piece of abruptly malfunctioning technology without subverting the intimate aesthetic of Steve Jobs.

After this feature, which scored Pemberton a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score, Pemberton bounced around between a bunch of different genres, including reuniting with Scott on All the Money in the World and pairing up with Aaron Sorkin on the man's first directorial effort, Molly's Game. In 2019, he channeled the world of film noirs for Motherless Brooklyn, delivering a score that managed to get some praise despite the overall movie largely getting dismissed by critics. Even with this woe begotten Edward Norton directorial effort, though, one can see the musical versatility of Pemberton. He was able to capture the musical sensibilities of an iconic genre, but he also brought enough of his own personalities and flourishes to ensure it wasn’t just a rehash of the past. That deft ability to channel established art without coming off as derivative would serve Pemberton well on his Spider-Verse exploits.

‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Was a Golden Opportunity for Pemberton

While an electronic influence reverberates throughout various portions of Pemberton's scores for Steve Jobs and the Spider-Verse movies, this composer went more old-fashioned for his expansive work on the massive Netflix TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. This 2019 project, which functioned as a prequel to the 1982 classic The Dark Crystal, was an interesting endeavor for Pemberton. With this production, this composer returned to the world of television after several years of focusing almost exclusively on movies (save for his work on the miniseries One Strange Rock and an episode of Black Mirror). Pemberton explained to Film Music Central that his approach to the score for Age of Resistance was to lean on ancient tools for generating music. This way, every composition could sound like it came from the fictional realm of Thra. Delightfully, Pemberton drew upon everything from wine glasses to arcane medieval tools to make the music here. Jim Henson himself would’ve been proud of such ingenuity!

Pemberton’s work on Age of Resistance is appropriately expansive and feels truly sweeping. That’s an especially wonderful thing to say for a score attached to a project headlined by puppets. Any production that utilizes puppets can often be dismissed by people as being innately inferior, but Pemberton’s score never feels like it’s holding back punches just because it’s set to footage of Gelflings. Tracks like “Her Light Faded” sound just as emotionally grand as they would if they were composed for a production headlined by flesh-and-blood people. Pemberton’s score for Age of Resistance not only reinforced his musical versatility but also broke new ground for what kind of sonic landscapes puppet productions could employ.

Though COVID-19 rocked the entertainment industry just a few months after Age of Resistance premiered, Pemberton kept busy during the earliest years of the 2020s. His exploits here included composing the score for the documentary The Rescue, which chronicled actual footage of the 2018 Thai cave rescue mission. Pemberton’s score here was especially impressive in how it threaded the delicate needle of conveying a discernibly tense atmosphere but didn’t distract from the archival footage or interview segments. The compositions knew what just the right level of musical noticeability was for The Rescue, which was certainly more subdued than, say, the Spider-Verse films.

Between all these movies plus his work on other projects like The Bad Guys, Birds of Prey, and the two Enola Holmes titles, it's clear Daniel Pemberton has assembled an impressive discography of film scores even before the exact tenth anniversary of The Counselor. What’s especially outstanding about his compositions is just how many different styles Pemberton can adjust to with ease. Listen to his tracks for Steve Jobs, Age of Resistance, and Across the Spider-Verse back-to-back-to-back, you’d never guess they were composed by the same human being. Pemberton isn’t confined to one genre or musical style. He goes where the bold storytelling and visuals are and reinforces those creative ambitions with appropriately distinctive soundtracks. No wonder The Guardian was so in love with this guy back in July 2009, though imagine how extra passionate they would’ve been about Pemberton if they could’ve had an advanced taste of this composer’s Across the Spider-Verse score…

