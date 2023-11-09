The Big Picture Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be presented in concert at the Academy Museum, featuring the musicians and creators behind the film.

The exclusive event will include the presence of Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson among others.

The concert sets the stage for an unforgettable evening celebrating one of the most critically acclaimed animated projects in recent years.

After becoming one of the biggest hits of the summer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be presented in concert at the Academy Museum during an upcoming special event. According to Variety, Daniel Pemberton and Metro Boomin, the musicians behind the compositions heard in the animated sequel, will be present at the concert. And they won't be the only people involved in the creation of the movie to attend the event, with several other names who made Across the Spider-Verse a reality set to take a set at the Academy Museum for the special presentation.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the filmmakers responsible for producing both installments of the franchise alongside more studio executives, will be present at the upcoming concert, with access limited to people who were directly invited to the event. Other guests featured on the exclusive list are Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the directors behind Across the Spider-Verse. Given the amount of people involved with the sequel set to attend, the concert appears to be setting the stage for an unforgettable evening for the people behind one of the most critically acclaimed animated projects in recent years.

In the sequel to the 2018 animated blockbuster, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is enjoying his time as New York City's protector, until a villain who claims to be from his past enters the picture. The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) is capable of traveling across different realities, improving his powers, so he can ruin Miles' life after the boy accidentally caused the changes to the scientist's body. In addition to fighting against the villain who can open portals at will, Spider-Man will have to look out for Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), a Spider-Man from future who claims to know everything about what being a part of the Web of Life means.

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Be Released?

Even before the sequel turned out to be more successful than the first installment, a continuation of Miles' story had already been planned. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is currently not a part of Sony Pictures' release schedule due to the effect the strike organized by SAG-AFTRA had on the production of the film. But now that the studios have decided to give performers better salaries and benefits, production on the highly anticipated conclusion to Miles' journey can continue, bringing audiences one step closer to where Spider-Man will go next.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available for streaming in the United States on Netflix.