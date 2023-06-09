Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has risen above expectations since it graced theaters a few days ago, swinging at the top of the game by becoming the second-biggest box office debut of 2023. Though the latest Spider-Man feature made a splash in the superhero genre within less than a week of its release, some things about the animated film demand explanation, especially regarding the score between Hobie Brown and Gwen Stacy. Daniel Kaluuya, the actor who voiced Hobie, shares his theory about the two characters, and he thinks "something was happening."

Hobie, also known as Spider-Punk, emerged as a potential "third party" in Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales' (voiced by Shameik Moore) love triangle. However, the latter part of the movie dodged the love triangle route, revealing that Hobie was looking after Miles all along by protecting him against the Spider Society and helping him escape from Migeul O'Hara's (voiced by Oscar Isaac) ruthless plans. But although the film already debunked the cliché love triangle narrative, Kaluuya thinks otherwise. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Get Out actor shared:

"Gwen and Hobie, I think something was happening. (Laughs.) She left a lot of stuff at his house. They’re part of this band, and one of the reasons why Hobie was there was to have Gwen’s back. He wouldn’t be rolling around with the [Spider Society] otherwise, but he felt that Gwen was not well. So I don’t think Gwen used Hobie for that. I think they have a genuine friendship, but how deep that goes is between Gwen and Hobie."

Hobie Is Across the Spider-Verse's Ultimate Hero

While Hobie doesn't trust the Spider Society, Kaluuya shared one good reason why his character chose to stick around. He continued, saying:

"It was to have Gwen’s back. At the end of the film, he gives a gesture to Gwen again. He just has her back, you know what I mean? Someone’s gotta watch somebody, and he wants to hide how much he cares. He watches over people that are coming from the same type of place that he feels he comes from. So, him being in the Spider Society is a lot of that."

Picking up where the first film left off, Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles as he tries to define what it means to be a hero. While he finds himself fighting against other Spider-People from different universes, he must protect his own by teaming up with other web-slingers and his old friends to defeat the approaching enemy.

Across the Spider-Verse has received positive critical reception thanks to the film's iterations of different variants of the beloved web-slingers, including Spider-Man '67, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man India, Peter B. Parker, and more. With a current high Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, Across the Spider-Verse arrived to become one of the best Spider-Man iterations so far.

A film that introduces a web of countless possibilities, the team behind the feature went above and beyond to deliver what is arguably considered to be 2023's biggest film yet. You can check out our exclusive interview with Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller.