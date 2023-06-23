It looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a more immersive experience than originally thought, as it has been confirmed that multiple cuts of the film have been playing in theaters the whole time, and audiences are just starting to notice. Through his social media accounts, Andrew Leviton, who worked as an associate editor in the sequel, congratulated a viewer for correctly identifying different cuts of the story during a trip to cinema. While the differences aren't located in major plot points or character development, it's certainly fascinating to watch out for details that might not look the same upon a re-watch.

One of the elements that turn out to be different is the part near the beginning of the story when Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) tells his digital assistant, Lyla (Greta Lee), to call for backup. During one version of the movie, the interface simply points at the futuristic hero, while on the other one, she takes a selfie with him while he's annoyed by the idea of asking for help. Another instance of a difference between the two versions of the movie is the dialogue The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) has while talking to himself when he's building his own teleportation machine.

It's exciting to see how, in a movie that directly deals with the concept of variants and different realities, multiple versions of the same story can be seen playing in theaters. And that doesn't take away the fact that the premise for the sequel is a deeply emotional one, as Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) sees his life shaken to the core by two powerful threats. He will need all the help he can get, including Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), when The Spot realizes that he can use his powers to take Mile's father out of the equation.

Miles Morales Will Be Back

Since Across the Spider-Verse ended off with a thrilling cliffhanger, audiences might be relieved to know that a sequel, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is currently scheduled to swing into theaters on March 29, 2024. Only a few months after the release of its predecessor, the third installment is meant to bring Miles' story to a close, ending the journey that began when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse shocked the world with its imaginative storytelling in 2018. Hopefully, no one else will get hurt and Miles will be able to defeat any threat that comes his way before it's too late.

