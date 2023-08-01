The Big Picture Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues the impressive trail set by its predecessor, establishing itself as a force in its own right.

The sequel sees Miles Morales embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure with Gwen Stacy and must redefine what it means to be a hero.

The upcoming release includes over 90 minutes of bonus content, and with its stellar box office performance and critical acclaim, it has the potential to become an award-winner.

Those who come before set the precedents and milestones for those who come after. Surpassing the impressive feats of the past can be a millstone about one's neck, but for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, that was not the case. The sequel continued along the impressive trail set by its Oscar-winning predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and swung to new heights at the box office, establishing itself as a force in its own right. Now the movie will be coming to digital 4k UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray so that fans can enjoy more time with their favorite neighborhood Spider-heroes. Fans of the franchise can revisit the multiverse on August 8 with its digital release, while the physical release arrives on September 5.

While its predecessor explored Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming to terms with his powers, Across the Spiderverse sees Morales embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as they run into Spider-People from different universes along the way, including the grumpiest of them all, Miguel O'Hara. Though Miles Morales is initially excited to meet the waves of Spider-People charged with protecting reality as we know it, he suddenly finds himself pitted against them as he "must redefine what it means to be a hero."

The upcoming release will include over 90 minutes of bonus content including deleted scenes, "Obscure Spiders and Easter Eggs," lyric videos, filmmaker commentary, and featurettes such as "Across the Comics-Verse," "Scratches, Score and The Music of the Multiverse," "Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions," and more.

Image via Sony

As previously mentioned, Across the Spiderverse was a brilliant revelation at the box office. Having been expected to open at $80 million, the movie earned an impressive $120 million. This was the backbone for what would continue to be a brilliant run surpassing most expectations. With a certified fresh score of 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie seems to have all the ingredients required to become an award-winner like its predecessor with Collider's own Ross Bonaime saying “one of the best animated films in years” and adding that it is in the running for the title of “best superhero film ever.”

The Spiderverse Dream Team

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and co-written and co-produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The production of the film and the star-studded voice cast it boasts are a number the reasons why Across the Spiderverse has gone on to be a major winner. The movie's voice cast also features the voices of stars like Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

Across the Spiderverse arrives on digital on August 8 and on 4K and Blu-ray on September 5. You can watch our interview with Moore and Steinfeld below: