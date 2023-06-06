Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a joy ride that keeps giving. Each meticulously crafted frame has a myriad of Easter eggs for the ones looking and is a visual delight for a casual onlooker. The movie introduces many new Spider-People and a handful of new universes. One among them is Pavitra Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India from Earth a.k.a. Mumbattan, a reimagination of New York City and Mumbai. The character is a new fan favorite and represents a world that is quite different from the traditional superhero aesthetic. The directors of the movie Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson recently told Variety about bringing the character to life.

Speaking about the making of one of the most exciting chase sequences of the new feature where Pavitra Prabhakar (Karan Soni), Miles (Shameik Moore), and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) are chasing the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) across the city to prevent him from using Mumbattan’s supercollider, the trio revealed that “We had worked on that sequence for a while, and we finally got it to a place where logically and from a staging perspective, it was doing all the things.” But something was amiss, then they got an email from some Indian members of the animation team based at Sony Pictures Imageworks in Vancouver, who believed Pavitr, “doesn’t feel authentic,” Powers recalls. “He doesn’t feel aspirational.”

Pavitra Prabhakar Spoke to the Spirit of Collaboration of the Movie

The directors were quick to assemble a “writers room of Indian and Indian American writers,” Powers tells. This room included Soni and comedian Hasan Minhaj. “We literally re-broke the entire sequence and reimagined the Pav character. And then Chris and Phil very quickly rewrote the entire script for that section so that Pav’s characterization completely changed,” Powers revealed. The rework made Pavitra Prabhakar a joyous and optimistic character with a lot of charisma. “Of the new characters that are in the film, I think Pav is one that, collectively, we’re the most proud of,” Powers says adding,

“It really spoke to the spirit of collaboration on this movie. You have to be open in this process to criticism and to good ideas from wherever they come. And that really speaks to the amount of problem solving that we had to go through to make sure that that character who’s supposed to represent a very specific part of the world felt authentic to people from that part of the world.”

Certainly, from the Amar Chitra Katha (very popular Indian Comics) inspired world, to the distinction between chai and chai tea, to Pavitra using his web with lattu (hand band) and donning white dhoti (pants) and jooti’s (shoes) the depiction suits the Indian version of character well.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.