There’s no stopping Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as it swings to greater heights at the domestic box office. The hugely anticipated sequel to 2018’s critical and commercial smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is expected to gross $120.5 million in its opening weekend, after making $51 million on Friday. For context, the movie was initially expected to open to around $80 million heading into the weekend. This is the second time this year that tracking has wildly underestimated a film’s wide appeal. Previously, The Super Mario Bros. Movie ended up grossing $204 million in its five-day extended debut, which was initially pegged at around $130 million.

This is the sixth-biggest opening for an animated film, and slightly higher than what Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 grossed in its first three days in May. It is also the second-biggest opening of the year, behind Super Mario. In its opening weekend alone, Across the Spider-Verse has nearly quadrupled the domestic debut of Into the Spider-Verse, marking a 241% increase on that film’s $35 million opening. Into the Spider-Verse tapped out with $190 million domestically and $384 million worldwide, which might not seem like a lot, but you must remember that the movie also cost way less than most animated blockbusters. But Sony is betting big on Across the Spider-Verse, which was produced on a reported budget of $100 million — the same as Super Mario — and is currently playing in over 4,300 domestic theaters.

And this show of confidence appears to be paying off. Across the Spider-Verse is currently sitting at a “fresh” 95% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that it “isn’t just easily one of the best films of 2023 and one of the best animated films in years, it's also in the running for best superhero film ever.” Into the Spider-Verse famously beat Pixar’s Incredibles 2 to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and it looks like Across the Spider-Verse has all the makings of a major awards contender as well.

Slipping to the number two spot after debuting at the top of last weekend’s box office chart, Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid is eyeing a $40.6 million haul this weekend. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $187 million, which is nearly identical to Aladdin's performance during the same frame in 2019. But unlike that film, which quietly legged it to over $1 billion globally, The Little Mermaid is meeting some resistance in overseas territories. Debuting at the number three spot, The Boogeyman grossed $11.8 million this weekend. Like so many other recent horror releases — Evil Dead Rise and Smile, to name a couple — The Boogeyman was destined for a streaming debut, but was given a theatrical release after positive test screenings.

Franchise Favorites Round Out the Top Five

The fourth spot went to Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which added $10.2 million in its fifth weekend, taking its running domestic total to $322 million. The superhero threequel is just days away from passing the first Guardians of the Galaxy’s $333 million lifetime haul, but it probably won’t be able to match Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $389 million gross. Rounding out the top five, Universal’s Fast X continued its downward spiral after registering yet another massive drop. The 10th installment in the long-running action franchise added $9.2 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to a disappointing $128 million. Globally, however, the movie passed the $600 million mark this weekend, which is still low compared to some of the franchise’s biggest hits, but at least it’s a positive sign that the studio can latch onto as the series enters the home stretch.

You can watch our interview with Across the Spider-Verse writers and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller here