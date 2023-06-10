Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently enjoying great success both critically and financially. The superhero epic made over $120 million in its opening week which is more than five times what the original Into the Spider-Verse made in its own debut. All eyes were going to be on Across the Spider-Verse in its second weekend given that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was starting its own ferocious battle at the box office. However, it looks like Spider-Verse will be putting up a strong fight domestically as the film is estimated to make $55.8 million this weekend.

Across the Spider-Verse was helped by a strong second Friday showing of $16.6 million spread across 4,332 theaters in the US, with the film's current total sitting at $186.6 million. These impressive numbers would bring the film’s domestic total up to a whopping $225.9 million. To put that into context, Across the Spider-Verse will surpass Into the Spider-Verse’s lifetime domestic gross of $190 million in just two weekends. To go even further Across the Spider-Verse’s current estimated second weekend gross is also over three times higher than Into the Spider-verse which made $16.5 million that same weekend.

The Spider-Verse Keeps on Soaring

While it helps that Across the Spider-Verse’s predecessor is so beloved, this sequel took everything that was brilliant in the original and somehow made it better. Everything, from the breathtakingly creative animation to the deep character-driven narrative, will have any Spider-Man fan in tears. However, even if you’re not a Marvel or Web-Head fan, there’s so much depth in every frame of Spider-Verse that will keep moviegoers talking for months to come.

Image via Sony

Just a week after the sequel’s release the internet has already been theorizing and discussing every last hidden detail of the film. The great thing about Across the Spider-Verse is that it can be as simple or as deep of a film as you want it to be. Many fans have keyed in on how this film tackles themes of identity and police corruption, but that’s just the tip of Spider-Verse’s large thematic iceberg. Leading up to Beyond the Spider-Verse’s release next year, the conversation surrounding this larger-than-life universe will only continue to grow.

When Does Beyond the Spider-Verse Release?

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to continue its great box office success for many weeks to come, the conclusion to Sony’s Spider-Verse trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is swinging into theaters on March 29, 2024.

Until then, you can rewatch Across the Spider-Verse with improved audio in theaters right now and watch Collider’s interview with stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld down below.