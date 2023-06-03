Disney might claim bragging rights for having three films in the top five at this weekend’s domestic box office chart, but Sony took the number one spot with the hugely anticipated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated superhero sequel is continuing to defy expectations as it aims for a $110 million-plus finish in its debut weekend after grossing an astonishing $51.7 million on Friday, the biggest opening day of the year so far. This includes the spectacular $17.3 million that it earned from Thursday previews.

Across the Spider-Verse was originally expected to generate around $80 million in its first weekend, but as things stand, it could actually end up posting a $120 million-plus debut. Not only would this mark a nearly threefold increase from its direct predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s opening weekend from 2018, it would also put it at par with some of the more recent live-action Marvel movies. Into the Spider-Verse grossed $35 million in its first weekend, a number that Across the Spider-Verse swung past on day one alone. Just a couple of months ago, The Super Mario Bros. Movie blew past even the most bullish projections to gross $204 million in its extended opening weekend, indicating just how crucial younger audiences are to the marketplace.

Into the Spider-Verse concluded its domestic run with $190 million, and tapped out globally with $384 million. It also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, on the heels of some truly ecstatic reviews. Reception for Across the Spider-Verse has been just as warm. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it “one of the best films of 2023” in his review. Across the Spider-Verse also grossed just under $15 million from overseas territories in its first two days of release, for an early global total of $65 million.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: Miles Morales Is a Better Spider-Man Than Peter Parker

Slipping to number two after debuting with $117 million last weekend, Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid added $12 million on its second Friday, for a sophomore weekend in the $40 million range. This would mark a soft 54% drop from its opening weekend. The Little Mermaid is performing almost identically to Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin, which made just under $117 million in its opening weekend, and fell by 53% in its second weekend. Aladdin had grossed $185 million domestically by the end of its second weekend, and if The Little Mermaid is able to meet projections, it will hit $189 million domestically by Sunday.

The third spot went to The Boogeyman, director Rob Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story. The horror film made $4.8 million on Friday, including $1.1 million from Thursday previews, and is expected to gross around $11 million over the weekend. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took the fourth spot with $3 million on its fifth Friday. The film is expected to generate a little more than $10 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to $322 million. That’s just around $10 million behind the first Guardians of the Galaxy’s lifetime haul. Globally, the warmly received superhero three-quel has passed the $750 million mark. It will probably overtake the first film’s $770 million worldwide haul, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s $863 million lifetime haul seems like it might be out of reach.

'Fast X' Is Screeching to a Halt

The fifth spot went to Universal’s Fast X, which is expected to plummet yet again after a hefty 64% drop in its second weekend. The 10th installment in the long-running action franchise added $2.6 million on its third Friday, and is currently expected to make a little over $8 million this weekend, which should take its running domestic total to a disappointing $127 million. The franchise has been on a downward spiral domestically for a while now, but it continues to draw crowds internationally. Fast X is passing the $600 million mark as we speak, but if it drops on digital next week as reported, this might stall its chances of hitting F9: The Fast Saga’s $730 million worldwide haul from 2021.

You can watch our interview with Across the Spider-Verse producers and writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller here, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.