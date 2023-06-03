Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.Even before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters, fans of the webslinger were already discussing all the different versions of the hero the sequel managed to bring to the silver screen. The trailers for Across the Spider-Verse were filled with clever nods to classic comic book storylines and beloved Spider-Man Variants, to the point where some of us wondered if Sony was saving some surprises for the theater or not. Well, they were, as Across the Spider-Verse has some surprising connections to the MCU and live-actions Spider-Men such as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. However, the most unexpected cameo in the sequel is that of Donald Glover, who finally gets to wear the Prowler suit.

Donald Glover’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Cameo Explained

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is taken to the headquarters of the Spider Society, a superteam formed by every timeline’s Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, and all the Spider-People/Beings you can imagine. While walking around the base, Miles meets many curious Spider-People, including a Cat-Spider and a Tyrannosaurus-Spider. However, just as there are infinite versions of Spider-Man across the Multiverse, there are unlimited versions of the webslinger's most prominent villains. And in one particular scene, Miles passes by some of the criminal Variants that get lost between dimensions and are tracked down by the Spider Society, which delivers everyone back to their correct timeline.

While there are some hilarious takes on Spider-Man’s rogue gallery, including a version of Rhyno that’s just a regular rhinoceros, fans will be shocked to see Donald Glover trapped in a cage, donning the Prowler suit. As we quickly learn, Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya) was the one who brought this version of the Prowler to justice after he crossed the barrier between dimensions and ended up in the wrong timeline. While seeing Glover in a Marvel movie is already good enough to put a smile on our faces, the cameo is nodding at the star’s long history with the Spider-Man franchise and his small role as the Prowler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2010, when Sony was choosing a new star to play Spider-Man in theaters, Glover was at the center of a fan campaign to cast him as the hero. Andrew Garfield got the role then, but Glover would enter the Spider-Verse by voicing Miles Morales in Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man animated series in 2015. After that, in 2017, Glover got an MCU part in Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he played criminal Aaron Davis. In Homecoming, Aaron is just a street criminal handling high-tech equipment for the Vulture (Michael Keaton). Still, the existence of Aaron Davis in the MCU was a clever nod to Miles Morales. In addition, by cameoing as Aaron, Glover was setting the stage to take over the mantle of the Prowler. That didn’t happen, unfortunately, as the MCU is yet to introduce a live-action Miles Morales and give Glover his supervillain upgrade.

It's highly likely that Glover’s appearance as the Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is probably just a clever cameo. Still, with Sony officially developing a live-action Miles Morales movie, maybe the studio wants to tease fans about Glover finally getting the big superhero role he deserves. Fingers crossed!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently available in theaters.

