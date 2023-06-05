[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]

Despite the surprising cameo of Donald Glover as a live-action Prowler in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the actor’s appearance is not foreshadowing any future project. After Collider and IMAX's screening of Across the Spider-Verse, Steven Weintraub hosted a Q&A with Joaquim Dos Santos in which the co-director underlined how Glover’s inclusion is still proof of the star’s importance to the Spider-Verse.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) gets again entangled with the Multiverse, visiting alternate dimensions and meeting Variants of the Webslinger and his rogue gallery. During a critical scene in the Spider Society’s headquarters, Miles even crosses paths with a live-action version of Prowler, who was caught in a different dimension than his own. The live-action Prowler is played by Glover, who previously cameoed as the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In Homecoming, Glover appeared as Aaron Davis, a low-grade criminal who still hasn't become the Prowler. So, of course, with the news that Sony is currently developing a live-action Spider-Man movie featuring Miles Morales, fans wondered if Glover’s appearance in the Prowler suit was some sort of tease about his future with Marvel. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. As Dos Santos said, “I can only speak to what happened in the film, and it is a hugely fun piece, right? If I'm being honest, that news that Amy dropped was news to me. I was like, ‘What is going on?!’”

While Dos Santos is unaware of plans to bring Glover back in a future movie, the filmmaker recognizes the star’s importance to the Spider-Verse. After all, besides showing up as the Prowler in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Glover has also voiced Miles Morales in Disney XD’s Ultimate Spider-Man animated series. As Dos Santos puts it, “So yeah, I mean, look, I think, weirdly enough, Donald Glover is like the glue that holds the Multiverse together at this point. If you look at even the first Spider-Verse film, he's on TV wearing the Spider-Man costume, so he is sort of a thread at this point. It's really fun.

What’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse About?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles joins forces with Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) to stop The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), a villain threatening the whole Multiverse. Along the way, Miles meets dozens of different Spider-People, including Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, and Karan Soni’s Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar. The movie has been getting rave reviews, so Sony will probably keep expanding the Spider-Verse in the future, hopefully with Glover.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently available in theaters.