Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers forSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The most frustrating element of watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes from something very simple - how do you pause a movie when you're sitting in a theater? That's the issue almost every spider-fan will have watching this eye-popping, visceral and thrilling adventure - because everywhere you look, there's an Easter Egg you've probably already missed, and that's before you have even begun to count the characters.

For the less comic book-attuned fans, the big standout moments will be ones from the live-action films. To actually seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield depicted on screen, or hearing Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara refer to Doctor Strange on Earth-199999 (the Marvel Cinematic Universe's official designation within Marvel canon), and most shockingly, seeing Donald Glover's Aaron Davis - after a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming - on-screen, in full Prowler attire.

Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos, while in conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub at a special Collider and IMAX screening of Across the Spider-Verse, opened up on the secrets behind the film, and enthused about the sheer amount of hidden surprises for fans. After the successful screening, Dos Santos took questions from the audience, where one fan brought up the visual of Marvel Studios' depiction of their own multiverse during the 'Web of Life' scene, which was designed to show both Miles Morales - and the audience - how all the Spider-People were connected. The fan asked if Marvel of Sony made any specific requests for things to be included.

Across the Easter Egg-Verse

"You know, I think everything has to make the rounds, right? You sort of have to do the diligence and make sure that everything gets cleared," Dos Santos replied. "And then there are a couple of things you stick in there and you ask for forgiveness later. But yeah, I mean, look, that was quite intentional. If you happen to buy the version of this one that has the DVD commentary on it, you'll hear Chris [Miller] talk in-depth about that whole process. But yeah, it was intentional."

Weintraub then noted that, due to the sheer amount of details crammed into the film, it would be almost impossible to spot everything in one go - the sort of film that would reward repeat viewings, as well as wearing out the pause button on a remote control. When he asked about the sheer volume of Easter eggs, Dos Santos confirmed that they would all be listed on the director's commentary before adding that they numbered in the "thousands", before adding:

"There’s a lot, there's a lot. There's billboards that are on screen for like a second that I think are inside jokes to so and so and the other guy. If you look at the wide shots, half the members that are at the party, sort of down below Miles and his mom, if you look like really closely, those aren't even the CG models, those are just actors acting down there."

