The Big Picture The creative team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reveals their favorite Spidey cameos and Easter eggs in an exclusive video.

Scarlet Spider (Andy Samberg), is a fan-favorite character and an Easter egg that mocks the character's real-life story.

Other notable Easter eggs include Web-Slinger's horse gaining superpowers and wearing a mask, Bombastic Bag Man wearing a paper bag on his head, and the inclusion of Spider-Buggy, a nonsensical theme car.

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arriving on Digital today, you can start gearing up for fans of the acclaimed animated movie to dig even deeper into all aspects of the sequel — especially the Easter eggs. The movie’s creative team also has a lot to say about details we might have missed, of course. In an exclusive video shared with Collider by Sony, directors Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson revealed their favorite Spidey cameos and Easter eggs that we see throughout the movie.

Dos Santos kicks off the featurette by singling out the spidey that’s already been hailed as a fan-favorite in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Scarlet Spider, also known as Ben Reilly (voiced by Andy Samberg). In the movie, he’s played up as this exaggerated and too-full-of-himself Spider-Man, which is an Easter egg that mocks Reilly’s real-life story – the Scarlet Spider comic is considered one of the worst ever made.

Then Powers pops in to reveal he really loves Web-Slinger, who is also known as Patrick O’Hara (Taran Killam) and whose name is an allusion to gunslinger. This version of Spider-Man exists in a western world, and the most curious thing is that, in this iteration, Spidey’s horse also got bit by the radioactive spider, which means both of them have superpowers – and the horse wears a mask as well, of course.

Spideys Everywhere: From Canada to Original Spider-People

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Visual effects supervisor Mike Lasker goes even further down the Easter egg rabbit hole to reveal his favorite one is Bombastic Bag Man, an iteration of Spider-Man that wears a paper bag on his head instead of a mask. Usually he’s featured in more comedic Marvel stories, but there’s so much humor in Across the Spider-Verse already that he’s just one of the many blink-and-you’ll-miss Easter eggs of the movie. There’s also a bit of love dedicated to PlayStation’s fan-favorite Insomniac Spider-Man and the live-action Prowler played by Donald Glover (Atlanta) that we also see briefly in the movie.

There’s also production designer Patrick O’Keefe sharing his love for Spider-Woman Canada, who rocks a hockey stick and jersey. Writers and producers Christopher Miller and Phil Lord sing a little praise for one Spider-Man that was created for the movie: Metro Spider-Man, who is inspired by Metro Boomin — the guy responsible for the unforgettable Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack and recorded a funny moment for the movie.

Last but not least, Thompson reveals he was stoked to get to put Spider-Buggy in the movie because the automobile is “so weird and it doesn’t make any sense.” The running joke for it is that it makes no sense for Peter Parker to have a theme car because it would make it a lot harder for him to move around New York City – but we couldn’t be left out of the party.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms starting today. You can watch the exclusive featurette below: