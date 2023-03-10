A new cover for anticipated animation feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been released by Empire. The cover showcases the Spider-Verse world with friendly neighborhood superheroes swinging around a city on their webs. The sequel animafilmtion to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in June, and promises to expand the world of the Spider-Verse by introducing more Spider-Folk and universes.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a different kind of animated film that took fans by surprise with its wild visuals featuring multiple animation styles and textures that emphasized the difference in the universes explored. Despite its experimental approach, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a huge success and an immediate fan favorite, leading it to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2018.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's Cover Reveals New Spidey-Folks

Fans of the film will get to return to the Spider-Verse in the upcoming film, which has been promised to have a bigger and much wilder universe compared to its predecessor. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have more Spidey variants and new universes to explore. The cover reveals much of what to expect from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with new and familiar Spidey people swinging around, with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in lead as the other Spidey people Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Spider-Man Manga, Amazing Bag-Man, and Spider-Man Unlimited flank him.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert to Make World Premiere in NYC

A separate cover illustrated by Felicia Chen also introduces fans to the Spider-Verse in the India-inspired universe with the city of Mumbattan. The India-inspired universe will play a key role in the animation, and it has also been shown in a previous trailer with Miles swinging around the city. Mumbattan is animated in a new style different from what was seen in the previous film, emphasizing the fact that fans should expect more of the Spider-Verse’s expanding animation style with each dimension having its own unique animation style and texture.

Some of the other Spidey variants expected in the animation are Spider-Man 2099 voiced by Oscar Issac, and Spider-Woman voiced by Issa Rae. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will come in two parts with the second part releasing in 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere in theaters on June 2. Check out the covers below:

Image via Empire Magazine