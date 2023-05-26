2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a surprise smash hit - giving audiences a chance to see the iconic Miles Morales Spider-Man in a feature film and showing how well comic books can be adapted into the animated film medium. According to early reactions, the film's sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse looks set to be just as successful when it lands in theaters next week. To show how important fans are to this animate franchise and to build up more hype ahead of Across the Spider-Verse's release, Sony Pictures have unveiled a fantastic fan-art trailer for the film.

In the recreated trailer, fan art is incorporated from six different artists, employing six different art styles, complied together to make a stunning final product. The trailer kicks off with the 'Puppet-Verse' which featured 3D string-puppets. The next clip was dubbed 'Recyle-Verse,' which showcased found-object media, this is followed by the 'Crochet-Verse,' which reinterprets the likes of Shameik Moore's Miles and Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara (a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099) as adorable crochet puppets. Watercolor 2D animation, stop-motion animated felt puppets and flip book art round out the trailer in the suitably named 'Watercolor-Verse,' 'Felt-Verse' and 'Flipbook Verse.' The chance to become one of the lucky six artists to create this amazing trailer was the result of a competition put forward in partnership between Sony and creative platform Tongal.

What is 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' About?

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson from the screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Dave Callaham, Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse finds Moore's Miles Morales once again protect the streets of Brooklyn as its friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, whilst simultaneously failing to keep on top of his education commitments. Miles is once again thrust into the multiverse alongside the returning Hailee Steinfeld voicing Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson's Peter Parker and over 250 Spider-People from a whole host of alternate realities. Among them is Isaac's Miquel O'Hara, who clashes with Miles as personal loyalties and the fate of the multiverse come to blows.

Image via Sony

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will swing into theaters on June 2, 2023. The animated Spider-trilogy will conclude with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, and a live action spin-off Spider Noir television series is also in the works. Check out the full fan art trailer for Across the Spider-Verse below.