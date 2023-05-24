Were your Spidey-senses tingling, people of Los Angeles? That’s because Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is swinging in from the Spider-Verse, and Collider is thrilled to be partnering with IMAX and Sony Pictures to present an early screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in IMAX, followed by a Q&A! Return to cowriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Multiverse with us ahead of the exclusive theatrical release on June 2.

If you’ve seen the Oscar-winning first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you know this groundbreaking animation is a must-see in IMAX. From directors Kemp Powers, Justin Thompson, and Joaquim Dos Santos, the sequel takes us even deeper into this tangled web of Spider-People in a story so jam-packed with characters and emotional storytelling that it had to be split into two feature films. So come prepared with questions about Morales, Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, LA readers, because on May 31, at 7p.m., co-director Dos Santos will join us for the IMAX Q&A after.

How to Enter for Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this one will go fast! We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to May 31, so keep an eye out!

Across the Spider-Verse and Beyond!

In Across the Spider-Verse, we begin a year and a half since Miles took on the responsbilities of Spider-Man. Now having to juggle saving Brooklyn from bizarre supervillains like The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) on top of his grades, Miles’ parents, voiced by Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez, are getting suspicious when his performance at school starts slipping. To weave an even more tangled web, Gwen Stacy reunites with Miles and takes him into the Spider-Verse where he discovers there are countless alternate Spider-People tasked with protecting the Multiverse. This one-stop hub is organized by Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara, who doesn’t believe young Miles has what it takes to join their Spider-Society. Now that Miles has taken on the mask, what he chooses to do with those powers is up to him.

The sequel also features vocal talent from Jake Johnson, Rachel Dratch, Andy Samberg, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Karon Soni, Jorma Taccone, and more. With hundreds of new Spider-People and another emotionally complex story, we already know the Spider-Verse saga continues with Beyond the Spider-Verse, meaning that the stakes are high. From the incredible work of the passionate animators to the painstakingly crafted soundtrack and score, the sequel is no doubt going to be every bit as spectacular as the first.

Don’t miss out on this screening! Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will only be available in IMAX for one week only, beginning June 2, so come hang out with us and see it early.