It's been over four years since the animated hit movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse jumped into theaters, but as promotion picks up for the film's sequel, Spider-Man fans can get their hands on new Funko Pop! figures of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and more. The new collectible release was first reported on by The Hollywood Reporter. The release of the new figurines comes only a few months before the sequel film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in theaters this Summer on June 2, 2023.

The new figurines come from Funko, the collectible toy company that is known for its seemingly endless series of vinyl figurines and bobblehead toys. The two new Spider-Verse figurines are part of a new Spider-Verse collection. The collection will also feature several Spider-variants that we can expect to see in the upcoming animated sequel including Spider-Punk, Spider-Woman, Spider-Byte, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Man India.

The main line of the release is starting strong with Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (aka Spider-Gwen) figurines. The two figures stand at 3.75 inches. Funko is releasing figures of the characters both in and out of their super-suits. But don't worry, it's not just the good guys getting in on the fun, villains such as The Spot and a Medieval version of The Vulture are also set to be included in the new collection. The Pop! figures will be available for $12.00 each.

Of course, there are some retailer-exclusive items as a part of the release. Target will have a Jumbo Spider-Man, retailing for $40.00, while Amazon, Entertainment Earth, Five Below, and For Your Entertainment (FYE) will also have exclusive releases as a part of the new line.

The upcoming film Across the Spider-Verse has been over four years in the making and follows the success of the original 2018 animated film. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse explored the comic favorite Miles Morales as Spider-Man as he collides with infinite iterations of Spider-based heroes in his own origin story.

Sony is set to release the film's sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, this summer. The film is directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film's script was written by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham. Lord and Miller also produce the film, along with Amy Pascal and Avi Arad. Shameik Moore is returning to the sequel as Morales and Hailee Steinfeld is returning as Stacy. Check out images of the new Funko collection down below.

