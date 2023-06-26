The team behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has shaken the animation industry to its foundations yet again with another kinetic and heartfelt multiversal adventure for Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and his Spider allies. Now, Funko is putting the many colorful characters of Christopher Miller and Phil Lord's latest film under a black light. Collider can exclusively reveal the latest Marvel Studios Selects Pop! figures which include Miles, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man India, and Spider-Man 2099 along with the multiversal threat Spot glowing in bright neon colors. Also included for those who add the bespeckled villain to their shelves is a T-shirt showing him and Miles clash in Pop! form.

As the hero of the film, Miles gets not one, but two figures with one Blacklight figure displaying him in street clothes with his phone out while the other jumbo figure shows him jumping into the scene dressed in his Spider Suit. The Blacklight color scheme completely changes his look with his skin turning a bright magenta while his suit turns purple with bright blue eyes and gold and pink details. The jumbo Spider-Man figure stands 4.1 inches tall while Miles hits 4.6 inches tall. His fellow Spider-people are just as colorful. Spider-Gwen and Spider-Woman, aka Jessica Drew, are part of a bundle and each undergoes a serious palette swap with Gwen now sporting a suit of yellow, turquoise, and purple while Jess's skin turns blue and her suit becomes yellow and magenta with purple hair. Most colorful of all is Pavitr Prabhakar, who stands out with his suit of many colors next to his pack-mate Miguel O'Hara and his blue and magenta suit.

The Spot's figure, meanwhile, depicts the multiverse-threatening villain stepping out of one of his portals and into our world. It's clearly meant to show Jonathan Ohnn before he became all-powerful from absorbing the dark matter of other supercolliders in the various universes he visits as his spots are still small and not particularly plentiful. Since this is a Blacklight figure, however, they're now blue, standing out against his bright yellow suit which also glows in the dark. In 100% cotton T-shirt form, meanwhile, the Spot is shown battling Miles between a field of his portals, sending Spider-Man's limbs flying through the spots every which way in an attempt to hit him. It captures the frenetic and comedic energy of the film, making it the perfect pairing with the figure for fans of Jason Schwartzman's holey villain.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Still Breaking Records and Dazzling Audiences

While it was easily one of the most hyped-up films of the year, Across the Spider-Verse has still far exceeded the expectations Sony could've predicted. At the global box office, the film has earned over half a billion thus far all while earning glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike and even rivaling its predecessor Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Part of the success is due to the wonderful new Spider-people that Miles encounters as he tracks down the Spot and redefines what it means to be a hero. Fans have fallen in love with Jess (Issa Rae) Pavitr (Karan Soni), and even Miguel (Oscar Isaac) just as they did with Spider-Gwen (Hailey Steinfeld), Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) and these latest figures mark yet another way to bring them home.

Across the Spider-Verse won't be the last time these characters appear on-screen together. The capper to the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is due out next year on March 29 and will see Miles and his team, including allies new and old, band together in defiance of Miguel and the Spider-Society in order to take down the Spot. It's uncertain if the film will actually make that date, especially with the ongoing writer's strike, but it promises to reach even greater heights to close out the series with higher stakes and more Spider-people than ever before.

Look out for these Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Blacklight Pop! figures and T-shirts at your local Target or on the official Marvel Studios Selects page. Past drops have also shown a black light on the Guardians of the Galaxy and honored the history of Marvel Comics. Check out the latest figures below.