Whenever you roll your eyes hearing about yet another Spider-Man film, cast your eyes to the historic box office tables and you will soon realise why Sony continues to go to the well for the Web-Slinger, after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse posted an amazing $120.5 million opening weekend at the domestic box office, giving it the biggest opening for a summer tentpole movie so far this year as well as - and this shouldn't be understated - the third biggest opening ever for a Spider-Man movie. Globally, the movie's opening haul is just as impressive with $208.6 million

Internationally the movie has so far earned $88.1 million, taking in $17.3 million in the coveted Chinese market. The movie's global box office performance has surpassed expectations against comparatively modest forecasts and is already well on its way to surpassing Into the Spider-Verse's lifetime haul of $384.3 million. Making the haul more impressive is the film's running time of 2 hours and 20 minutes – nearly a full hour longer than Super Mario Bros. – restricts the number of screenings the movie can enjoy over the course of a day.

Domestically, Across the Spider-Verse‘s domestic opening here is 241% ahead of the first movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s $35.3 million. That film won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film after its release in 2018, and Sony were well aware they had another critical and fan favorite on their hands already since the reaction to the first footage at CinemaCon in 2022, after showing the first 15 minutes to exhibitors.

How Does Across the Spider-Verse Compare Historically?

Among all domestic opening weekends for animated films, Across the Spider-Verse is sixth all-time, behind Incredibles 2 ($182.6M), Super Mario Bros ($146.3M), Finding Dory ($135M), Frozen 2 ($130.2M) and Toy Story 4 ($120.9M). With this film having slightly more mature themes than those "broader" appealing animations, that makes its haul all the more impressive. The film also represents the biggest ever opening for a Sony Animation film.

Across the Spider-Verse has received near universal acclaim and countless positive reviews. The movie has even been referred to as one of the best superhero movies of all time. The movie's animation style, its captivating storytelling, and stellar cast are just few of the reasons why the movie has gained so much global applause. Check out Collider's interview with Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers, and Joaquim Dos Santos, directors of the Spider-Verse sequel, below: