A boy from Brooklyn decided he wasn't going to let other people decide his fate, and his story is resonating with audiences from all over the world and now Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has earned more than $250 million at the worldwide box office. The animated sequel continues Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) journey as he tries to figure out where he belongs in a multiverse with countless versions of people like him. This time around, Miles decided that he would go wherever he wanted to, even if that doesn't sit right with the rest of the multiverse.

After an impressive $120 million opening weekend, the animated sequel is trying to earn as much as it can before the rest of the summer's blockbusters premiere on the big screen. Over the next two weeks, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash will race into theaters, but overwhelmingly positive reception Across the Spider-Verse has received could mean that audiences will come back several times to enjoy the current chapter of Miles' story. $87 million from the worldwide total come from international territories, where China and Mexico are the countries that are contributing the most to Spider-Verse's total.

After saving his world from disappearing thanks to the Kingpin's (Liv Schreiber) collider, Miles has been enjoying the perks of being a Spider-Man for more than a year. Even if swinging around the city while chasing bad guys turns out to be a lot of fun, he still misses Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter (Jake Johnson) and all the wonderful people he got to meet during his first adventure. Now, Miles will have to transition into adulthood when is he given new responsibilities to handle and a new threat to contain. In the vast multiverse, you never know what might be coming after you.

Image via Sony

RELATED: Daniel Kaluuya Has Theories About Hobie & Gwen in 'Across the Spider-Verse'

Introducing the Spot

Jason Schwartzman voices a new villain related to Miles' past in an unconventional way. Apparently, the person Miles hit with a bagel while he was escaping from Doctor Octopus (Kathryn Hahn) ended up becoming a new threat with the ability of creating portals within his body and around him. When the Spot realizes he can travel across the multiverse, things will only get more complicated for Miles, who already has to deal with Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac) trying to tell him how to live his life. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters.

You can check out Collider's interview with Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld below: