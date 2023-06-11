It looks Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is on an up-swing. The animated sequel to the 2018 film Into the Spider-Verse has officially outpaced its predecessor after only 12 days in theaters and has crossed a major international box-office threshold on its second weekend in theaters. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's new global box office total is $390 million dollars through Sunday, officially overtaking its predecessor's global box office lifetime total of $377 million. The film slipped from the top of the box office, however, falling behind Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on its inaugural weekend. But it certainly put up a fight.

Regardless, it looks like this Spider-Man is sticking around, even if Transformers: Rise of the Beasts took the top spot at this week's domestic box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took in an impressive $55.5 million at the domestic box office on its second weekend, just shy of Rise of the Beasts' box office toppling $60 million opening weekend.Though Rise of the Beast took over the first-place spot this weekend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has shown that it has staying power, delivering some serious and unexpected competition to the seventh installment in the long-running franchise.

Last week, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse overtook the box office, bringing in over $208.6 million worldwide. And over this weekend, the film surpassed its predecessor, 2018's Into the Spider-Verse in both its domestic and international box office numbers. So far, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has brought in $226 million at the domestic box office, becoming Sony's highest-grossing animated release.

Image via Sony

More Than Just Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Internationally, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took in $47 million this weekend, down from last week. The film's international box office total to date is $164.5 million. China has been the film's biggest international market, with $34.1 million to date. Following China, the UK's box office total for the film is $20.3 million, while Mexico brought in $19.9 million, and Australia brought in $10.9 million. Rounding out the top 5 international markets, Brazil brought $8 million dollars into the Spider-Verse.

In a year of surprising theatrical shortfalls and unexpected successes, it looks like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has made a nice nest for itself at an increasingly volatile box office. The film was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers. The film features an all-star voice cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, and Daniel Kaluuya. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide. Check out Collider's interview with Steinfeld below: