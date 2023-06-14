In what has been an otherwise gloomy year for superhero cinema with major movies from both Marvel and DC underperforming commercially, one film has vastly outdone all expectations. Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has passed the $400 million mark at the global box office, and just under two weeks of release too. Only a few days ago, the animated superhero sequel overtook its predecessor — 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — both domestically and globally.

Across the Spider-Verse was expected to make around $80 million in its opening weekend, but ultimately ended up grossing a phenomenal $120 million. This was the second-biggest debut of 2023, behind another animated hit that pundits wildly underestimated: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. That film remains the biggest hit of the year, with over $1.3 billion at the global box office so far. After 12 days in theaters, Across the Spider-Verse has made $240 million domestically and another $164 million from overseas markets, for a global haul of $405 million.

In its second weekend, the movie faced stiff competition from Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which ended up taking the top spot with a $60.5 million debut. But Across the Spider-Verse wasn’t too far behind. The film dropped by just 54% in its sophomore weekends — live-action Marvel movies tend to register second-weekend falls between 60% and 70% — and grossed $55 million. By comparison, Into the Spider-Verse tapped out with $190 million domestically and $385 million worldwide. While this might not seem like much — the notorious bomb Black Adam concluded its global run with only $9 million more — Into the Spider-Verse cost a relatively modest $90 million to produce, unlike Dwayne Johnson's big DC movie, which is said to have cost $260 million. And even though Sony appears to be betting big on the sequel, Across the Spider-Verse wasn’t given an exorbitant bump when it comes to production budget; the movie reportedly cost $100 million (before marketing).

Turns Out People Like Watching Well-Reviewed Movies

Like Into the Spider-Verse, which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature on the back of some truly ecstatic reviews, Across the Spider-Verse also has the makings of an awards' front-runner. The movie is currently sitting at a “fresh” 96% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it “one of the best animated films in years” and said that it is in the running for the title of “best superhero film ever.”

The movie follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) on a multiverse-hopping adventure with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as they run into Spider-People from different universes along the way. Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and co-written and co-produced by fan favorites Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The film also features the voices of Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac. You can watch our interview with Moore and Steinfeld here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.