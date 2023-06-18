Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has continued its impressive performance at the box office with another strong showing in international markets. The animated super-sequel is within touching distance of grossing $500 million globally, currently sitting at $489.3 million, following an international weekend (through June 18) of $27.6 million. Across the Spider-Verse has grossed £209 million overseas to date.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse played out across 18,700 screens internationally throughout the weekend to achieve its near $30 million gross and saw a strong holdover from last weekend with a drop of just 48% overseas. A portion of the screens contributing to the international tally were in Japan, where the film debuted at #1 to the tune of $2.8 million, beating its predecessor, 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by a staggering 82%. Since its release on June 2, Across the Spider-Verse has enjoyed a stellar run at the box office both domestically and overseas. The film exceeded expectations with a domestic opening of $120 million, before going on to surpass its predecessor's global total en route to passing the $400 million mark last weekend. It is currently Sony's highest-grossing animated movie ever.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features an all-star voice cast lending their vocal talents to continue Miles Morales' (Shameik Moore) story. In this feature, Miles is reunited with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and encounters an entire multi-verse of Spider-People, led by Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099. Jake Johnson's Peter Parker also returns and new Spider-People, such as Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya) make their cinematic debut to fight new villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The movie's box office progress has certainly been boosted by its all star cast, acclaimed reviews, and positive word-of-mouth.​​​​​​​ Collider's review of the animated sequel suggests it may be part of 'the greatest superhero series yet' and on June 5, became the highest-rated film of all-time on the film discovery platform Letterboxd. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's success thus far will certainly be good news for Sony, with a third installment in the animated series on the way next year, much to the delight of fans.

When Is Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse Coming to Cinemas?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be succeeded by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The third installment in Miles Morales' feature-film story will grace cinemas on Friday, March 29th, 2024. Check out Collider's interview with Across the Spider-Verse's directors Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers and Joaquim Dos Santos.