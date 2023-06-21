In what has so far been an underwhelming year for superhero films commercially, one film in particular has continued to build on unexpected gains made at the box office. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has maintained its impressive ability of swinging to brilliant new heights passing the half a billion mark at the global box office, grossing $506.3 million through Tuesday. Domestically, the film has grossed $290.4 million so far with the international box office contributing $215.9 million per Deadline. These numbers are in line with the estimated expectations over the weekend.

The Top 5 international box office markets for Across the Spider-Verse to date are China which has grossed $42.5 million, which is then followed by the UK, Mexico, Australia and Brazil with $26.1 million, $24.2 million, $15 million and $10.4 respectively. When the picture released in Japan last weekend, it grossed $2.8 million, an impressive 82% past it's predecessor — 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Across the Spider-Verse has now taken its final bow on a major market with its arrival in Korea where it has grossed $596K (including previews) placing second behind local picture, The Roundup: No Way Out. While looking at these numbers, it is always important to remember that Across the Spider-Verse has since its opening weekend, gone about defying expectation. Despite being expected to open with $80 million when the film arrived in early June, Across the Spider-Verse played a blinder with an opening of $120 million. With a 96% Fresh score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience score, Across the Spider-Verse stands as Sony’s biggest animated launch of all time.

Produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg, Across the Spider-Verse boasts what can only be described as an A-list voice cast. Much of the success enjoyed by the film can be linked to the names who have graced and become a part of this world. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will ultimately be succeeded by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Sony would be hoping that the success recorded would carry over.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Is a Part 1 Movie Done Right

Across the Spider-Verse's Impressive A-List Voice Cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's impressive cast includes Shameik Moore as the voice behind Miles Morales' story. In this feature, Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles are reunited while exploring an entire multi-verse of Spider-People. Chief among them is Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. Spider-Man 2099 portrayed by Oscar Isaac. Other Spider-People include Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya). Jake Johnson's Peter Parker also returns, and they team up to fight new villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman). The third installment in Miles Morales' feature-film trilogy will arrive cinemas on Friday, March 29th, 2024. Justin K. Thompson, Kemp Powers and Joaquim Dos Santos serve as directors on the feature.