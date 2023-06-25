Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the global phenomenon from Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, continued its impressive global success this weekend, reaching a cumulative total of $560.3 million. The international market has played a significant role, contributing $243.2 million to this remarkable achievement. This weekend alone, the film generated $22.0 million from over 17,350 screens across 63 markets. Impressively, the holdover performance remained strong, with a collective drop of only 37% among the markets.

After a stellar debut, Across the Spider-Verse faced some tough competition in its subsequent weeks, temporarily relinquishing its top spot to Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Flash, both temporarily capturing the attention of moviegoers. However, as those films experienced a decline, Across the Spider-Verse gracefully swung back into the lead, grossing an impressive $19.3 million in its fourth weekend. With this achievement, the film's cumulative domestic earnings soared to $317 million. Notably, the movie crossed the remarkable milestone of half a billion dollars worldwide just last week.

Across the Spider-Verse has amassed a remarkable $243.2 million from international markets, contributing to its exceptional global haul of $560.3 million. This remarkable achievement signifies a significant 51% increase over the final global earnings of its predecessor, showcasing the immense popularity and success of the film.

Overseas, among the top performers are China, where it earned an impressive $46.2 million, and the United Kingdom, which contributed a substantial $29.5 million. Additionally, the film resonated strongly with audiences in Mexico, amassing a total of $25.7 million. In Australia, Spider-Man swung his way to a solid $16.5 million, while in Brazil, the film garnered a notable $11.2 million.

What sets Across the Spider-Verse apart is its unique distribution of earnings, with a majority (56%) coming from the domestic market. This deviation from the typical blockbuster trend is noteworthy, highlighting the film's strong resonance with audiences domestically. It remains to be seen whether this balance will shift as the theatrical run progresses, but regardless, the film's outstanding performance both domestically and globally is a testament to its widespread appeal, and will surely be a boon for Sony and Columbia as it prepares for the third installment of the franchise in next year's Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What's the Story in Across the Spider-Verse?

In the movie, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) embarks on a thrilling journey alongside Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), also known as Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen, through the vast multiverse. During their odyssey, they encounter a remarkable group of individuals known as the Spider-Society, comprising various Spider-People. Leading this team is Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), the legendary Spider-Man 2099. However, as they face a new peril, Miles finds himself at odds with his newfound allies, leading to a conflict among them.

