Columbia and Sony are seeing continued financial success with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, as the film has now swung past $600 million at the global box office after taking in another $13.8 million this weekend. The animated Spidey project has already become Sony Pictures Animation's highest-grossing film, and is continuing to hold over well week-to-week.

Across the Spider-Verse has now garnered $607.3 million globally at the box office, according to the latest projections. While the majority of this total was reached via the domestic box office, international markets have also been faring well, with the film's overseas total sitting at $267.4 million. Outside of the United States, the film's most profitable market continues to be China, where Across the Spider-Verse brought in an additional $1 million this weekend to balloon its Chinese box office to $48.6 million. After China, the film's next best international markets are the U.K. with a $32.6 cumulative total, Mexico with $27 million, Australia with $18.5 million, and France with $12.1 million.

While the film has already been out for a month, it has continued to see a strong performance. Across the Spider-Verse is down only 35% from last weekend. The film is still playing on more than 11,900 screens in 63 international markets, so it doesn't seem like it will be slowing down for the foreseeable future. The film also does not have a ton of competition right now, as this weekend's release, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, premiered to a medicore $60 million, towards the lower end of most projections. The other major film out right now, The Flash, has also been performing famously poorly since its release. However, July will begin to see a flood of summer titles hit theaters, with Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Barbie, and Oppenheimer all coming out this month.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Features a Wild Connection to 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Across the Spider-Verse Has Become Widely Praised

Like its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Across the Spider-Verse has been lauded by many as one of the best animated films ever, and a gold standard of the superhero genre. Collider's Ross Bonaime said the film "isn't just easily one of the best films of 2023 and one of the best animated films in years, it's also in the running for best superhero film ever." Directed by Joaquim dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, where he must continue his journey through the multiverse battling the interdimensional-traveling Spot, played by Jason Schwartzman. The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father Jeff, Issa Rae as Jess Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, and more.

Given the film's lucrative box office haul, it's no surprise that a third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to arrive in theaters on March 29, 2024. The film was originally part of Across the Spider-Verse before being split into two projects. There is also a female-led Spider-Woman film in development, though no release date has been announced.

Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now. Collider's interview with the film's writers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, can be seen below: