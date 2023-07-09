After more than a month of introducing audiences to a different kind of multiverse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues its impressive performance at the box office. The sequel has already earned $642 million at the worldwide box office, with $284.6 million out of that amount coming from international territories. Chile, Australia, and France were the countries that enjoyed Miles' (Shameik Moore) adventures this weekend, as the movie performed strongly in said countries over the past couple of days. In this reality or the next one, it's clear that Sony Pictures Animation has got a hit on its hands.

In the successful feature, Miles has been enjoying his double life as both a high school student and Spider-Man. Saving New York has been quite a challenge, but Miles must start making focused decisions about what he wants to do in the future. However, college applications were placed on hold when The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) was introduced. As a comedic character, the villain didn't really represent a threat to Miles or anyone around him. But as the antagonist became more powerful, it was evident that he was more dangerous than originally believed.

And what The Spot had planned for him wouldn't be the last of Miles' problems. Ever since the events of the first movie came to a close, the protagonist missed being around Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Peter (Jake Johnson), and the rest of the heroes that helped him save the world from the Kingpin's (Liev Schreiber) evil schemes. Miles would eventually get his wish, but not in the way he expected, having to enter a secret society set to protect the entire multiverse from a potential total collapse. And the man in charge of the entire operation wasn't thrilled with the idea of Morales joining the team.

Image by Annamaria Ward

A Spider-Man From 2099

Across the Spider-Verse introduces Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), a Spider-Man who tried to live in a different reality after suffering a terrible loss, but he's learned that some things are not meant to be changed. Holding himself responsible for keeping the multiverse in order, Miguel doesn't like Miles because he wasn't originally meant to be Spider-Man. The Spider-Man from the future believes the hero voiced by Chris Pine in the first movie didn't have to die because of Miles, and he's willing to do whatever he can to restore the allegedly natural order of things.

