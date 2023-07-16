Not only has Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse vastly outperformed its immediate predecessor, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the animated sequel is actually playing like a live-action Marvel movie at the box office. Now in its seventh week of release, the movie has passed the $650 million mark at the global box office, staying steady despite a revolving door of competition.

Across the Spider-Verse has grossed $368 million at the domestic box office, after adding $6 million to its tally this weekend, and is on the verge of passing $300 million at the international box office. Globally, the multiverse-hopping blockbuster from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson has grossed $663 million so far. By comparison, Into the Spider-Verse tapped out with $190 million domestically and $384 million worldwide.

Like that movie, which pulled off a surprise Best Animated Feature win at the Oscars, Across the Spider-Verse has received a glowing response from both audiences and critics. It sits at an excellent 96% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and prompted Collider’s Ross Bonaime to call it “one of the best films of 2023” in his review.

Image via Sony

The movie opened to a stellar $120 million in June and held on remarkably well in subsequent weeks, despite competition from a host of major studio movies such as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Flash, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and even Pixar’s Elemental, which is quietly making the most of a barren landscape for children’s movies currently. As things stand, Across the Spider-Verse has a real shot at passing $700 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. The movie is currently playing in over 60 international markets, in over 6,000 screens.

How Does the Movie Compare to Other Spidey Adventures?

Across the Spider-Verse is now in the league of live-action Spidey movies. By comparison, the three movies in director Sam Raimi’s original trilogy grossed between $788 million worldwide (Spider-Man 2) and $894 million worldwide (Spider-Man 3). Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man grossed $757 million worldwide, while The Amazing Spider-Man 2 made $708 million globally almost a decade ago. The range for Jon Watts’ three Spidey films goes from $880 million worldwide for Spider-Man: Homecoming to a staggering $1.9 billion for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Across the Spider-Verse features the voice talents of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Bryan Tyree Henry, Issa Ray, Karan Soni, Luna Lauren Vélez and Oscar Isaac. The series will continue with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. You can watch our interview with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.