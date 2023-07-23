It’s often tough for a sequel to follow in the footsteps of its highly successful predecessor but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has not only surpassed the original feature but has set numerous box office records while doing so. This weekend the movie has crossed $300 million overseas and passed $675 million globally. All over, it grossed $2.9 million during the weekend from over 3100 screens in 63 markets escalating the international cume and adding to the hefty global box office collection.

While Into the Spider-Verse was about Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming to terms with his powers and explored the theme of ‘anyone can wear the mask,’ Across the Spider-Verse examines what it takes to wear the mask as Miles navigates being a teenager, a son, and a hero. Just like its predecessor, the movie is a piece of art made by numerous animators at work, day and night, resulting in over 200 animation styles unique to each character and each universe, numerous Spider-People, and Easter Eggs all weaved together to perfection.

When Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Come Out?

The cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse will directly lead to the events of the previously announced follow-up Beyond the Spider-Verse. While the plot details are scarce, we can finally expect Miles to be a part of the multiverse but on his own terms. Expect The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) to continue to be the bane of Miles’ existence and for more Spider-People, both familiar and new, coming to aid him.

Though a June 2024 release date is set for Beyond the Spider-Verse there are a lot of speculations about when the next part will actually come out given the meticulous artwork needed for the animated feature. Philp Lord and Christopher Miller previously revealed that they’re “going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great,” adding that they “won't back into a release date that doesn't fit.” So don’t expect the follow-up to drop anytime before the producers are completely happy with the story.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, the movie also features voices from Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk and many more. The feature is directed by Joaquim Dos along with Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson from a script by Lord and Miller.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.