Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out and it's tugging at the hearts of the audience and working wonders on the box office. The feature already swung to become the second-biggest opening of the year standing right behind The Super Mario Bros and now IMAX has revealed the movie’s opening weekend haul of $20 million making it the 3rd Highest IMAX Global opening ever for Sony and the 2nd highest Global animation opening ever for IMAX.

In the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales faces an array of Spider-People to define what it means to be Spider-Man. He’s accompanied by old and new friends like Gwen Stacy, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and Spider-Man India on this new journey that’ll finally culminate in the Spider-Man Beyond the Spider-Verse coming out next year.

Despite being highly undermined during the projections, the movie opened to $13.5M at the domestic IMAX box office, an amazing 11.2% of the domestic opening weekend total, becoming the 3rd Highest Domestic animation opening for IMAX. From across the borders, the IMAX network delivered $6.5M, including $2.7M from China. “’With ‘Spider-Verse’, the film’s incredible creative team and Sony have created one of the most visually dazzling franchises in cinema, and we are excited to see audiences overwhelmingly choose IMAX to experience it,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

The Team Behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Phil Lord and Chris Miller co-wrote the script with David Callaham while Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson served as the directors along with thousands of animators that worked tirelessly to bring the movie to life. The movie features a voice cast of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Morales, Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as Dr. Jonathan Ohnn aka The Spot. Further rounding off the cast are Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, Daniel Kaluuya as hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Jorma Taccone as Vulture and more.

