There will be a case of spider dominance! Just after reaching greater heights for the box office since its release in theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has become the second-highest IMAX opening ever for any animated film ever, as well as the second-highest box office debut of 2023. With an impressive opening haul, one of the web-slingers in Miles Morales' multiverse will also rule as Funko releases a new Spider-Gwen Pop figure.

Standing approximately 4.35 inches tall, the newly-released vinyl bobblehead joins the Pop! Comic cover collection, showing Gwen Stacy getting ready for battle. Spider-Gwen's miniature figure costs $30.00 and can be purchased via the Funko Pop website. Depicting Gwen Stacy in her spider suit, the Pop figure also comes with a protective case and cover art behind the miniature collectible.

Spider-Verse Introduces a Web of Endless Possibilities

Five years after the release of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, the sequel arrived to outperform not only the first film and make a mark in the superhero genre. Following the story of Miles Morales as he explores the Spider-Verse and meets hundreds of different web-slingers from different timelines, the film franchise has created a universe where Spider-Man exists in various universes – and through different forms – making a way for more complex Spider-Man stories in the future. Across the Spider-Verse reportedly cost Sony $100 million to produce, but Sony's investment appears to be paying off. And with positive reviews so far and an impressive box office haul, Miles Morales' universe might be the best Spider-Man universe yet since Sam Raimi’s iteration of the friendly neighborhood superhero decades ago.

Image via Sony

Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales as he finds himself pitted against the other Spiders-heroes, who are all determined to defend their respective universes. Trying to define what it truly means to be Spider-Man, Miles' new and old friends – and other web-slingers from different universes – join him to defeat an approaching threat.

The script for Across the Spider-Verse was co-written by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and David Callaham, with Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson serving as the film's directors. Moreover, Shameik Moore serves as the voice of Miles Morales, with Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Karan Soni as Spider-Man India, Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk, and Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man 2099, among others.

You can check out the newly released Pop figure below and get the new figure here:

Image via Funko