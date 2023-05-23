Actress Hailee Steinfeld has had the privilege of playing two powerful heroes in projects under the Marvel banner. Through Disney, she played Clint Barton's (Jeremy Renner) partner and eventual heir of the title of Hawkeye in the Disney+ miniseries while also taking on the role of the alternate universe Gwen Stacy better known as Spider-Gwen in the Sony animated gem Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since she's about to suit up and go hopping through the multiverse with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) once again for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Collider's Steve Weintraub asked her who she thought would win in a fight between the arrow-slinger and the web-slinger.

Picking a definitive winner was a challenge for Steinfeld. Kate proved herself very capable with a bow having trained for years following the death of her father to master the bow like her idol Hawkeye. Akin to her hero before her, she's shown she doesn't need powers to take on major threats like Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Gwen, meanwhile, has true superpowers including her spider-sense, making her a capable foe even if she doesn't have quite the same amount of experience. She's still highly skilled, swinging through the multiverse without issue and entering Across the Spider-Verse more capable than ever.

Steinfeld has wasted no time weighing who's stronger between her two heroes. "I've thought about it," she told Weintraub. "Who do I think actually wins? Wow. You know, so it seems as much as I thought about it, I don't know that I have the answer. I think they're both highly, highly capable, and skilled. I feel like between now and when it happens, Kate will be more experienced, right? They're both very quick…" Since she couldn't come up with an answer, she turned to her Spider-Verse co-star Moore for help who added, "I love Kate, now, I love Kate," before siding with his on-screen love interest Gwen in the fight. Weintraub also sided with Gwen thanks to her Spider-Sense, a point Steinfeld agreed with. "You’re right, you’re not wrong. Alright. Well, I guess we'll find out."

Steinfeld Returns to the Spider-Verse Very Soon

It's highly unlikely that Kate and Gwen would ever come to blows or even cross over on-screen, though anything is technically possible in the realm of the Spider-Verse films. In reality, Steinfeld will join Moore on another multiversal adventure to stop a new threat in the form of Jason Schwartzman's The Spot with the help of various other Spider-people, though that's easier said than done when they all have differing opinions on how to handle the situation. Gwen and Miles will also explore their own bond and the doubt that creeps in as they ponder all the failed relationships between Spider-Man and Gwen in every reality. This story will only be the first part of a larger arc that will continue on March 29, 2024, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. On the other end of this, Kate Bishop is still awaiting another MCU appearance, though the crime underworld of Hawkeye will still be explored with the spinoff Echo.

