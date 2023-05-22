After working together to stop the Kingpin in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will once again team up this summer. ScreenRant has released a new image from the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The image shows Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) web swinging together. In the film, the two will be reunited after Miles helped Gwen and other spider-powered heroes return to their own universes.

The trailers have shown that Gwen is a part of a group of spider heroes from throughout the multiverse, led by Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Issac). The sequel will also feature a romance between Miles and Gwen. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showed Miles being attracted to Gwen — he even told his Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) about her, who then gave him advice on how to talk to her. Although the two didn't become close romantically, the first film showed them becoming friends.

In the Spider-Verse films, Gwen was the one who was bitten by a radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker. She then became the superhero Spider-Woman. However, she was unable to save her universe's Peter, who was her best friend. Although Miles was able to send everyone back to their own universe in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the first film ended with Gwen making contact with Miles. In the main Marvel Universe, known to comic book fans as Earth-616, Gwen was Peter's love interest. However, she was later killed by the Green Goblin. Gwen was previously played by Bryce Dallas Howard in Spider-Man 3 and by Emma Stone in the The Amazing Spider-Man films.

Image via Sony/Screenrant

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Will Have a Large Line-Up of Multiverse Heroes

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles and Gwen will team up with different spider-powered heroes from throughout the multiverse. Jake Johnson will return as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man. In the first film, Peter was a mentor to Miles who helped train him to take up the mantle of Spider-Man. Since fans last saw him, Peter has gotten back together with Mary Jane, and now has a daughter named May "Mayday" Parker. In the MC2 universe, teenage May succeeds her father and becomes Spider-Girl. The film will also star Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Karan Soni as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India, and Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk. The villain of the film will be the Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2. In the meantime, check out this trailer for the film below: