Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is among the most anticipated movies this year. The sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning animated feature boasts of a trip across the multiverse with various art and animation styles, new Spider-People, and an emotional story for miles at its core. The feature is swinging into the New Year right by giving fans a taste of its various characters.

In a new image revealed by the movie’s official Twitter account, Gwen is seen swinging into the frame as the fitting caption reads, “Getting into the swing of the new year.” Played by Hailee Steinfeld, Across the Spider-Verse will see Gwen’s return to take Miles for another adventure. In the image, her suit stays the same (for now!) as she swings across the multiverse, shooting her web shooter.

In the upcoming feature, after reuniting with Gwen, Miles will be catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People who are charged with protecting its very existence. However, things go south when Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spider-People, so he must redefine what it means to be a hero to save the multiverse and everyone he loves. By far the promotional material of the movie reveals it to be an emotional and exciting ride into Miles’ world; he’s still trying to figure how to be a good Spider-Man while navigating the perils of being a young adult.

Image via Sony

After the record-breaking success of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller wanted to further expand the universe with a two-part story. Hence, Across the Spider-Verse is the first part and will be followed by Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which will bring the trilogy to an end. In a recent interview, the duo promised an experience like never before, saying, “That’s the goal, just to make you laugh and cry and experience something that you’ve never experienced before."

The movie will bring back some familiar faces and introduce a plethora of new ones. Across the Spider-Verse's voice cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Jason Schwartzman as Jonathan Ohnn/Spot, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ mother Rio Morales, among many more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, 2023, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024.