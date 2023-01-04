Sony has released a new image from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In the image, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) is hanging peacefully on the top of a building by the side of his parents and his old ally, Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld).

In Into the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy is one of the Spider-People who comes into Miles's dimension after the Kingpin (voiced by Liev Schreiber) inadvertently shatters space-time. Gwen is one of the people who guide Miles and helps him to master his newfound powers and the responsibilities that come with them. Into the Spider-Verse also teases a future fling between Gwen and Miles, which we hope to become real in Across the Spider-Verse. Judging by the new image, fans’ wishes will come true because Miles seems to be introducing Gwen to his parents.

At the end of Into the Spider-Verse, Miles defeats the Kingpin and sends all his Spider-Friends back to their own dimension. However, in the movie’s final scene, Miles is lying on his bed when he hears Gwen reach out to him from the Spider-Verse. This fateful encounter seems to put the events of Across the Spider-Verse into motion, as the sequel will see Miles exploring new dimensions, befriending new Spider-People, and maybe even causing a civil war. That’s because Miles will face Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), the leader of an interdimensional team of heroes whose methods are not always morally justified.

Image via Sony

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far

Across the Spider-Verse will also introduce Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), an interdimensional villain who’s capable of creating holes in space-time, making him a menace to Spider-People everywhere. Across the Spider-Verse is the first half of a new crossover story that’ll wrap up with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, so we expect Spot’s threat will lead to the schism between Miles and Miguel. It’s an unwritten rule of Marvel stories: the heroes must fight before they unite to defeat a bigger threat.

When Is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Coming to Theaters?

Across the Spider-Verse stars the voices of Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’ father Jefferson Davis and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles’ mother Rio Morales, among many more. Into the Spider-Verse screenwriters and producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, are back to write and produce both sequels.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, 2023. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024.