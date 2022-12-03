Sony has released a new look at Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen from its highly anticipated Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse. The film is a sequel to the Academy-Award-winning Into The Spider-Verse, which has been touted as one of the best Spider-Man stories in recent times. In the new image Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen look at a city landscape upside down sticking from a terrace somewhere.

In the new feature, Miles Morales returns for an epic adventure that will transport him and Gwen across the Multiverse to join forces with a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. The previously revealed trailer showcased many different animations and art styles that are included in Miles and Gwen’s second adventure. The trailer picks up right where the last film left us and sees Gwen returning to ask for Miles’ help for another multiversal escapade. The flashing shots show there are plenty of new universes for them to explore while their nemesis is Spider-Man 2099, who was teased at the end of the first movie.

During CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas in April producers and writers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller gave the audience a look at the first 15 minutes of the upcoming movie. The clip focused on Miles’ bond with his family and his discussion of his plans to study at New York’s Columbia University for quantum research. But like any close knitted family, his parents are not convinced and would rather he stays closer to home.

Image via Sony

The returning star cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Brian Tyree Henry as Mile’s father Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Mile’s mother Rio Morales. Just like its predecessor Across the Spider-verse has some very interesting characters from Spider-Man lore like The Spot, who will be voiced by Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya will play Spider-Punk, AKA Hobart “Hobie” Brown, Spider-Woman AKA Jessica Drew voiced by Issa Rae while Oscar Issac will take up the mantle of Spider-Man 2099 AKA Miguel O’Hara.

The two-part feature, Across The Spider-Verse Part One and Part Two, is co-directed by Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson. The first of the two parts is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 2, 2023. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is set to be released on March 29, 2024. You can check out the amazing trailer below: