As fans wait with anticipation to swing into theaters to see Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse later this year, there have been several pieces of news and art shared by the creators to give us a peak into the film's creation. The latest set of images shared by the official Across the Spider-Verse Twitter page combines the new and the old to create a story in four parts that paint an image of Peter B. Parker's path to becoming a father.

The set of four images starts with a screenshot from the climax of the 2018 Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, where Peter and Miles Morales have a quick conversation about how proud Peter is of the new Spider-Man. In this scene, there is a throwaway line where Peter asks himself, "Do I want Kids." The next image shows us brand-new concept art of Peter taking care of his daughter, May, with the second sketch seeing him hanging upside down with May in a baby chest carrier that seems extremely secure. The next image is the concept art of Mayday Parker that was revealed in December 2022 with the fourth and final image being a screenshot from the film's trailer where Peter is seen entering a scene with his comfy coat and a baby carrier and, of course, his Spider-Man suit underneath. In just four images, we see the journey of this down-on-his-luck Spider-Man as he takes the lessons learned in the first film and becomes a happy and caring dad.

Jake Johnson is set to return to reprise his role as Peter B. Parker as is Shameik Moore as Miles, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles' father Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles' mother Rio Morales. Other confirmed cast members include Jason Schwartzman as the film's villain The Spot, who has the ability to create holes in space-time, a fitting antagonist for a story revolving around the multiverse. Daniel Kaluuya will play Spider-Punk / Hobart “Hobie” Brown, and Spider-Woman aka Jessica Drew will be voiced by Issa Rae, along with many others in the cast. Notably, Nicolas Cage, will not be making a return to reprise his role as fan-favorite character Spider-Noir.

Who Else is Working on Across the Spider-Verse

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who will also serve as directors on the film's already-announced sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Along with Lord and Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing. Lord and Miller will also be credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham and Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is also returning as an executive producer, alongside Aditya Sood.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to release on June 2, 2023, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out the trailer for Across the Spider-Verse as well as see the Tweet of Peter's journey to fatherhood down below.