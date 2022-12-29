2023 looks to be another stellar year to go to the movies. On the animated and comic book side of the new year, no film is as highly anticipated as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to the critically beloved 2018 Oscar-winner finally hits theaters this June, and in a new image we see Shameik Moore’s Miles Morales taking on a surprising threat.

In a larger article celebrating Sony Pictures Animation’s 20th anniversary by The Wrap, Sony debuted a new image for the web-slinging sequel that highlights Miles Morales vs. Oscar Isaac’s Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099. Spider-Man 2099 is pinning Miles against a wall which appears to be in their Spider-Verse central hub or layer. This is something we got a glimpse of in the latest trailer that was released earlier this month, but here we get an up close and personal view of the Spider-Verse’s inner turmoil. Something unknown, most likely having to do with the film's new main villain The Spot, pits all the Spider-Verse against Miles. While this sequel will feature villains like The Spot and The Vulture, it looks like Spider-Man 2099 will be a central antagonist in the film and hold some dark secrets that makes the main Spider-Duo question their roles as heroes.

We have to wait to see what those secrets are, but from all the marketing thus far, Across the Spider-Verse looks to be an even bigger and better film than its masterful original. The stakes feel so high for this upcoming adventure and recently Spider-Verse’s senior animator teased the Avengers: Endgame-like scale of both this film and its trilogy capper, Beyond the Spider-Verse. In The Wrap’s own article, Spider-Verse’s producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller said, “The things that we’re doing in this new Spider-Verse movie are breaking the pipelines all over again. But everyone’s excited about it and not just terrified.” They would go on to say the sequel is, “definitely more insane.”

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

When Into the Spider-Verse released in 2018 no one expected it to be one of the best animated films ever made, but that’s exactly what it was. It was this breathtaking, character-driven, emotional coming-of-age story, and a fresh take on the classic Spider-Man origin story. A story that movie fans know by heart at this point. However, above all else its animation style was a work of art. This sequel looks to continue that on a much grander scale with this image alone being breathtaking to say the least.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2, 2023, before the Spider-Verse trilogy concludes in 2024 with Beyond the Spider-Verse. While we wait to re-enter the Spider-Verse, you can view this new stunning showdown image down below.