The countdown to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has begun, and the movie is gearing up its marketing slowly and steadily to get people excited about what’s to come. The initial photos and trailers revealed a number of Spider-People we are going to meet, we also saw Miles going toe-to-toe with Vulture, and a good look at Miguel O’Hara among other things. Now Empire Magazine has revealed a new image that sees Miles collaborating with three other Spider-People.

The new image seems to come out of Miguel O’Hara’s universe as we see Miles swinging along with three other Spider-People. One has wings, and could be Peter Parker’s infamous clone Ben Reilly from Amazing Spider-Man #81; there’s another one behind them, and if you look at the bottom of the image, a Spider-Man with a paper bag for his mask can be seen. In the comic, during Spider-Man’s Identity Crisis story arc, the web-slinger wears the bag for a mask and calls himself The Bombastic Bag-man. It’ll be fascinating to see all these characters come to life and interact with Miles.

What to Expect from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

If the comments from creators are anything to go by, one can expect Miles to go on an epic adventure while he grapples with the notion of what it takes to be the best version of himself, which they dubbed an "experience like never before." Expect to see a new group of Spider-People that includes the likes of Jessica Drew, Gwen, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man India, and Peter B Parker to name a few. While Miles has many nemeses, in this feature Spot, voiced by Jason Schwartzman, is going to be the main antagonist.

Image via Empire Magazine

The voice cast of Across the Spider-Verse's includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles's father Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles's mother Rio Morales. Furthermore, Japanese Spider-Man Takuya Yamashiro will also make an appearance, alongside Spider-Man from the Spider-Man video game series.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by the trio of Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson. Philip Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing the animated film. Duo Lord and Miller are also credited as writers of the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2.