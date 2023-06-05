Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is constantly proving everyone around him than he can do more than they expect him to. That premise extends into the real world, as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse achieves yet another box office milestone. This time around, the successful animated sequel managed to earn $13.5 million in North America (11.2% of the film’s opening weekend tally) and $20 million globally at the IMAX box office, according to Variety. This means that the movie is making good use of the format, establishing its presence in some of the biggest screens available in North America.

After stopping the Kingpin (Liv Schreiber) from using a collider to bring variants of his family from the multiverse, Miles has been enjoying his time as Brooklyn's friendliest hero. However, all of that changes when the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) comes into the picture, vowing to take his revenge on Spider-Man after the hero caused his body to radically change. Nevertheless, Miles doesn't take him seriously because he doesn't look like the kind of villain that might cause a lot of problems for the titular hero. The young wall-crawler has enough preoccupations on his plate already, with school and hiding his secret identity from his parents.

What Miles doesn't know yet is that there is a secret Spider-Society lurking within the shadows of the multiverse, and they have a very special mission that can't be revealed to him. The team is lead by Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), a Spider-Man from 2099, who fights against the schemes of Alchemax in his free time. Fate has brought all of the spiders together, and the web that connects will finally reveal itself before it's too late. Even if hundreds of new characters are introduced in the sequel, some familiar faces from the first movie return to help Miles live out his journey.

Miles Morales Is Not Alone in the Spider-Verse

One of the main features any Spider-Man can find within his life is the crushing weight of the life of a superhero. Live-action Peter Parker (Tom Holland) had to learn how to balance his personal life as a high school kid, and his job of keeping New York City safe from the claws of people determined to destroy it. Lucky for Miles, when he has to learn how to keep the multiverse together while attending all of his classes, he'll have Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) there with him, ready to guide him in any capacity they can.

