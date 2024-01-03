The Big Picture Fans can soon revisit the acclaimed animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse exclusively in IMAX theaters on January 19 for a limited time.

The film garnered critical acclaim for its groundbreaking animation, voice acting, and characters, earning a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and becoming the second highest-grossing animated film of the year.

A follow-up film titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is in the works, satisfying fans' hunger for more from the beloved franchise.

Fans can soon revisit last year’s acclaimed animated hit as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is swinging back to the big screen exclusively in IMAX theaters on January 19 for a limited time only, according to a recent post by writer and producer Christopher Miller. Theatrical re-issues of films from last year have been notably appearing in recent months, such as the return of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the big screen being two notable examples. However, the theatrical re-release of Across the Spider-Verse comes in the midst of the 2024 Academy Awards build-up, with the movie already gaining Oscar buzz.

With the film set to return to IMAX theaters, those who missed out on seeing the movie in theaters last summer can get their last chance at seeing the sweeping animation on the biggest screen imaginable. And with January looking to be a relatively empty month at the movies, there’s likely no better film to check out this month.

The animated flick initially debuted last summer as a follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and received critical acclaim, with praise attributed to its groundbreaking animation, voice acting, and characters. Earning a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, word-of-mouth continued to propel the film to new box office heights, becoming the second highest-grossing animated film of the year, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the third biggest overall film at the domestic box office.

A Third Installment From the Spider-Verse is Soon on the Way

Close

While the film continues to earn acclaim across the board, there is still more on the way from the beloved franchise. Ending itself on a cliffhanger, fans were left with a hunger for more, which will soon be on the way with a follow-up film titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The third installment was initially slated to debut on March 29 this year before being taken off of Sony’s release schedule following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. There is still no word yet on when to expect the next chapter of the franchise, but given the recent end of the strikes, production is back on course, with a new date likely to be revealed sometime in the near future. Until then, fans can swing back into action with their favorite characters when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse returns to IMAX theaters later this month.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse returns to theaters in IMAX on January 19. Check out the official trailer for the hit film below.

Watch on Netflix