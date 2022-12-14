The trailer of Sony’s highly anticipated animated movie Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has gotten fans very excited. Doubling down on Academy award-winning Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse the sequel showcases multiple universes, and myriad characters all in six different art styles and gorgeous animation. Following the trailer release Sony Pictures Animation also revealed character designs for some of the Spider-People we’ll see in the upcoming movie.

The first image gives us a good look at Issa Rae’s Jessica Drew, who is a motorcycle-riding, African American hero with a very apparent baby bump. Another gives us a look at Pavitr Prabhakar aka Spider-Man India, who has gotten a redesign from his comic book iteration. The traditional dhoti has been shortened for the animated character with the addition of arm and leg bracelets which are worn by both men and women in the Rajasthan region of the country.

Adding some punk to the band is Daniel Kaluuya’s Hobie Brown aka Spider-Punk. He has spikes for hair, a jacket full of badges, and a guitar to complete the look. Lastly, we have a good look at Peter B Parker and Mary Jane's daughter May "Mayday" Parker. After the events of the first movie, it’s good to know that Peter went back and made up with Mary Jane. In the comic May inherited spider powers from her father, Given the character’s mischievous smile, her display of powers is going to tickle the audience to the core.

Image via Sony

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, who will also serve as directors on the film's already-announced sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Philip Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg return as producers with Alonzo Ruvalcaba co-producing the animated film. Lord and Miller are also credited as writers of the film.

Along with Rae and Kaluuya Across the Spider-verse's cast includes Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker, Jason Schwartzman as The Spot, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, Brian Tyree Henry as Miles's father Jefferson Davis, Luna Lauren Vélez as Miles's mother Rio Morales. Furthermore, Japanese Spider-Man Takuya Yamashiro will also make an appearance, alongside Spider-Man from the Spider-Man video game series.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will debut on June 2, 2023, while Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is​​​​​​ releasing on March 29, 2024. You can check out the new character designs below:

Image via Sony