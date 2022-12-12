Receiving praise for its unique animation style, story, voice acting, and humor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse grossed $375.5 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. Fans are anxious to see what the next adventures of Miles Morales and the rest of the Spider-People will be in Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters next June, when Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) will reunite with Gwen Stacey (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), and Peter B. Parker (voiced by Jake Johnson), as well as meeting characters like Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), Hobie Brown, aka Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Rae).

With such a formidable set of heroes, one would wonder what could possibly get their webs entangled. Kemp Powers, one of the film’s directors, told Total Film that The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) will be the movie’s main antagonist. In the comic books, The Spot is a joke-villain, one that is not taken as seriously as the Green Goblin or Doctor Octopus. "But when you really look at his powers, there’s incredible potential," says Powers. "His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse. He’s the villain of the next two films… and let’s just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways.

The film is directed by Powers, along with Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson, and follows Miles after he reunites with Gwen Stacy and is sent on a whirlwind journey through the multiverse, where he encounters many more Spider-People just like him, who are charged with protecting the existence of the multiverse. But when The SPot appears and the Spideys can't agree on how to tackle him, Miles will find himself questioning what it means to be a hero so he can save the world, the universe, and the people he loves most.

The third movie, announced in 2021 during CCXP, was set to be titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two) but was later changed to Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released exclusively in theaters on June 2023. In the meantime, check out the trailer of the upcoming movie below.