[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.]Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director Joaquim Dos Santos reveals a 14-year-old fan was hired to create the movie’s LEGO dimension after the filmmakers were impressed with their recreation of the movie’s first teaser. The reveal was made during a Q&A session mediated by Steven Weintraub after Collider and IMAX's early screening of Across the Spider-Verse.

In Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) journeys through the Multiverse while trying to catch The Spot (voiced by Jason Schwartzman), his archnemesis. Thanks to the Spot’s ability to jump between dimensions, we follow the villain as he visits strange worlds. And one of these alternate dimensions is wholly made out of LEGO pieces.

After Collider’s special screening, a member of the audience asked Dos Santos how hard it was to put the LEGO dimension together. Surprisingly, Dos Santos revealed the whole scene was created by the 14-year-old Youtuber LegoMe_TheOG, known for recreating movies and TV shows trailer and full scenes with LEGO pieces. A few months before Across the Universe hit theaters, LegoMe_TheOG made a viral recreation of the movie’s first teaser. After that, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller brought him to the project. As Dos Santos explains:

“The funny thing about the LEGO scene, that was a kid that recreated one of the teasers on social media, so he was hired. That was a 14-year-old’s work. It was him and his dad that helped out, but it was a really neat thing. Can you imagine getting that call? I think they thought it was a prank, ‘What are you talking about?’”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’: Who Is Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099?

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Making a Splash In Theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got rave reviews praising the movie’s groundbreaking animation and brilliant character development. That’s great news for Sony, as Across the Spider-Verse is the first part of a two-movie story that will wrap with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Winning the hearts of critics is only half the battle, though, as Across the Spider-Verse needs to win big at the box office for Sony to get their investment back. Fortunately, Across the Spider-Verse already got more than four times more money in previews than the first movie, Into the Spider-Verse. In 2018. Into the Spider-Verse ended its box office run with $384 million.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, Karan Soni’s Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, and Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently available in theaters. Check out our interview with Hailee Steinfeld & Shameik Moore below.