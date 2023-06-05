The resounding success of Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse suggests that maybe, just maybe, making a genuinely good movie is all that is required to inject new life into the superhero genre. After swinging to a stellar $120 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, the animated superhero sequel notched a new achievement on Monday, as it became the highest-rated film of all time on the film discovery platform Letterboxd.

A community for movie fans from all over the world, the platform allows users to rate, review and log films that they’ve watched. And after just three days of release, Across the Spider-Verse has earned a 4.7/5 score on the platform. The film has been watched by nearly 300,000 members, receiving over 173,000 “likes.” Letterboxd said that Across the Spider-Verse is only the “fifth film to ever be ranked as the number one highest rated film on the site, following The Godfather, Parasite, Come and See and Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Letterboxd’s top 250 list is “based on the average weighted rating of all Letterboxd users,” and doesn’t include “stand-up specials, stage plays, concert films, documentaries, and shorts.” Only movies with over 5,000 ratings are eligible for this list, which also includes classics such as Come and See, Parasite, A Dog’s Will, Hara-Kiri, The Godfather: Part II, The Godfather, The Human Condition III: A Soldier’s Prayer, 12 Angry Men and Seven Samurai in the top 10.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is ranked number 17 on the list. The only other superhero movie on Letterboxd’s top 250 is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, at the 16th spot. Across the Spider-Verse also earned an A CinemaScore from opening day audiences, according to Variety, and currently sits at a 95% “fresh” rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that it “isn't just easily one of the best films of 2023 and one of the best animated films in years, it's also in the running for best superhero film ever.”

Across The Spider-Verse Exceeded Expectations at the Box Office

The movie debuted in theaters on Thursday afternoon, where it delivered the second-biggest preview haul of all time for an animated film ($17.3 million), on its way to a $51 million opening day — the second-biggest of the year so far — and a $120 million opening weekend, also the second-biggest of the year. Across the Spider-Verse was projected to make around $80 million in its first weekend, but the final result proves that box office tracking can be wildly off sometimes. The movie also generated $88 million from overseas territories, for an early global haul of $208 million.

Across the Spider-Verse continues the story of Miles Morales (voiced by Shamiek Moore), who goes on a multiverse-hopping adventure with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and meets a bunch of Spider-People. The movie also features the voices of Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, and Oscar Isaac. Produced by the fan-favorite filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and directed by Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson, the movie is currently playing in theaters.