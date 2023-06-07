[Editor's Note: The article contains mild spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse]Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is so full of Easter Eggs, secrets, cameos, and background jokes that you'd need a full year just to find all of them. But one of the more pointed references in the film is one that most "casual" Marvel fans would have definitely picked up on. During a scene where Oscar Isaac's perpetually annoyed Miguel O'Hara—aka Spider-Man 2099—is explaining all the issues that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) has caused in the "Spider-Verse," he takes a jab by saying, "Don't even get me started on Doctor Strange and that little nerd on Earth-199999."

This, of course, is a reference to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch teamed up to change the course of history and ended up fracturing the multiverse, with devastating and permanent consequences for Holland's Peter Parker. No Way Home is a Marvel Studios production, while Across the Spider-Verse is a Sony Animation feature.

While the two studios have collaborated on Holland's Spider-Man films, they are still distinctly separate entities, even if both work on Marvel properties, and the writers of Across the Spider-Verse - Chris Miller and Phil Lord - have been explaining that the nod to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was one done with love, but crucially, one they never felt the need to approach Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige over to discuss ahead of time.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Lord and Miller admitted that they'd definitely been cheeky in their little nod to No Way Home, but - having dealt with both Marvel and Kevin Feige for some time - they never felt the need to go as far as to ask permission to get lines approved, and that Feige would be the first person to agree with that decision, believing in a creative approach that benefits all. Miller explained:

"There was no negotiation. We did it. It’s been our policy to do what we think is interesting and best and let the lawyers and business affairs people figure out what’s possible, and so far we’ve been able to do the things that we think are good."

Lord added that Marvel had given them plenty of leeway and freedom in terms of how creative they wanted to be, something he stressed the pair were very grateful for. "Marvel has given us a lot of rope. It’s been a very fruitful collaboration. But it’s not like there’s some shadowy board of figures that you have to run things by. I think Kevin’s a big admirer of the first movie and just believes like a rising tide lifts all boats. Like, “These movies are cool, and it makes those movies cool. And we make each other cool.” "And it’s all done out of love," added Miller. "If it were somehow mean-spirited or coming from a place of anything other than admiration and enjoyment, I think it might be a thing. But as it is, it’s just been a very pleasant collaboration."

Across the Spider-Verse is currently playing in theaters worldwide. Check out our own chat with Lord and Miller about the film down below.