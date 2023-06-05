Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has finally hit theaters and enjoyed a ton of success in its mega opening weekend. The sequel to the 2018 critical darling made over $120 million in its first three days domestically. There are many reasons for this, including the film living up to the immense hype, but the Spider-Verse’s web-tastic marketing campaign did its job and then some. This included a bunch of new Marvel Legends and Funko Pops for Across the Spider-Verse. Now, after fans have re-entered the Spider-Verse, S.H. Figuarts figure for Miguel O'Hara aka Spider-Man 2099 is up for pre-order.

The seven-inch figure based off the film sees Spider-Man 2099 in a sleek cinematic version of his classic comic book costume. It’s fully articulated and comes with a full spiderweb of accessories. This includes web effects, an alternate head sculpt of an unmasked Miguel, the character’s red signature cloak, interchangeable hands, an alternate neck piece, and a Spider-Society bracelet. The figure will be priced at $134.99.

Spider-Man 2099: Friend or Foe?

While Spider-Man 2099 has been in the comics for over 30 years and was made popular by video games like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Spider-Man: Edge of Time, Across the Spider-Verse is mainstream audiences’ first true introduction to the hero. Spider-Man 2099 in the film was such a complex and tragic character like most of the main Spider-People that made up this emotional epic. However, with the weight of being the leader of the Spider-Society on his shoulders, there was something extra somber about this particular Spider-Man’s mission. Without going into spoilers, 2099’s backstory was very reminiscent of another Marvel anti-hero turned villain, Scarlet Witch. That made the character's quest understandable and, how his own mistakes play into setting up Miles Morales' journey in Beyond the Spider-Verse, will leave any Marvel fan shaking. Especially given the brilliant emotional anguish Oscar Issac puts behind 2099’s voice.

When Does Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Release?

While Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to enjoy a long and healthy theatrical run, moviegoers can’t wait to see what lies beyond the Spider-Verse. Fans don’t have to wait too long for that trilogy capper either as Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is releasing on March 29, 2024. That’s already less than a year from now. While we wait to see how the battle between Miles, Spider-Man 2099, and the rest of the Spider-Verse ends, you can now pre-order 2099’s S.H. Figuarts figure on Entertainment Earth’s website. The rest of the company's Spider-Verse line, including Spider-Gwen and Miles, can also be found there. Across the Spider-Verse’s trailer can be seen down below.

