Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a feast for the eyes and the heart. The follow-up to 2018's Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters with no shortage of expectation attached and does everything a proper sequel should: surpasses its predecessor and authentically continues the story. It's a filmmaking beast, somehow not just one of the best Spider-Man movies but easily one of the best superhero films bar none and one of the best animated ventures put to screen. How's that for sticking the landing?

A feast for the eyes and heart also means one unexpected but superb item in particular: hot dads. Yes, this film is proliferated with enough sexy parental figures to satisfy any taste. As a bonus, if you look closely, all of them subvert or grapple with traditional masculinity, which is bonkers refreshing. Without further ado, let’s examine the merits of Across the Spider-Verse's hot Spider-Dad quartet.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Didn’t Get Approval for That Killer MCU Diss

The Awkward Good Guy With a Heart of Gold

Image via Sony

First on the docket is Jefferson Morales (Brian Tyree Henry), aka Jeff "my shoulders are so wide my mom almost couldn't birth me" Morales. With Across the Spider-Verse's increased emphasis on parenthood, the sequel lets Jeff reach peak dad status, and oh, does he flourish. This man hits every required checkmark then circles back for another exuberant pass. All of those rambling side comments? Dipped in dad-joke sauce. The facepalming, the blustering, and the exasperated glee over grounding his misbehaving teenage son? That's some BDE (Big Dad Energy) so delightfully pure, it's incalculable. Not to mention his relationship with Rio (Luna Lauren Vélez) is Team Malewife Couple Goals. From the height difference to their shared bombastic side-eyes and their bickering, they're the portrait of a healthy marriage. Where are the sign-up sheets?

At his sweetest soft guy heart, Jeff is just an awkward, dorky, Dorito-shaped hunk trying his darnedest to be a good parent. Miles (Shameik Moore) has changed, meaning the fatherhood concept has become shifting sand beneath Jeff's feet. It's an unspoken rule that all adolescents put their parents through at least a spicy taste of hell, but that doesn't make figuring out how to support his son any easier. Jeff wants Miles happy, safe, and prepared to face the world, so how can Jeff facilitate that outcome? He's unsure, frustrated, sorrowful, afraid of failure...the list continues. Seeing a devoted father express a full range of emotions is rare, especially when Jeff willingly lets his guard down. Jeff carries the weight of the world on those shoulders, but his world comprises his family. He's a superb man down to his bones. That's hot as all get out, right?

'Into the Spider-Verse' Foreshadows Peter Being a Hot Dad

Image via Sony

The triumphant return of Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) includes a fluffy pink bathrobe, white socks in old man house slippers, and a bedraggled, "whaddya gonna do" smile. Comparative to Into the Spider-Verse, this Peter has (mostly) gotten his life together and achieved said goal by personifying that one doting dad that drives everyone he meets bananas. You know the one: the obnoxious newbie at the neighborhood barbeques who won't stop cooing over his baby girl, except Peter is annoying the entire breathing multiverse with his plethora of baby pictures.

It's a gorgeous expansion of his arc after the first movie, where just the thought of fatherhood frightened Peter B. Parker away from his marriage. Now he's dived into the parenthood pool with such enthusiasm he left his life preserver behind. As such, in one of Across the Spider-Verse's recurring themes, Peter B. has no stinking clue what he's doing. Even the most exuberantly excited and overly prepared parents learn as they go. Peter's just scraping along the best he can with pink robe, stubble, and a pooping Spider-Infant in tow. The revelation that his friendship with Miles is why Peter changed his mind about kids makes his doe-eyed devotion to his daughter even sexier. No one can resist the unwilling mentor melting for his protégé. The quiet moments when Peter gently kisses little Mayday's head? To die for.

Gwen Stacy's Single Dad Is Just Trying to Do His Best

Image by Annamaria Ward

Compared to the dorkified nature of our prior competitors, George Stacy (Shea Whigham) is gruffer and slightly more reserved. He's the everyman of this bunch: your best friend's cool dad, or the cul-de-sac's resident "out of touch but desperately trying to be hip" dude. He and Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) are obviously close. Many emotions brew underneath his mild-mannered exterior. Thankfully, those emotions are the ones he doesn't hesitate to express, evidenced by his vulnerability and his misplaced sense of justice. George met the chill dad archetype in a dark alley and tossed the toxic macho masculinity part in jail. Let's hear it for non-repressed emotions! Plenty of locals would swipe right on that dating profile.

It would have been incredibly easy to make George villainous, but even at the lowest point in his relationship with Gwen Stacy, his little girl is his entire world. He's a struggling single father trying to avenge the death of his daughter's best friend, and he finds his worldview severely challenged if not compromised. He made a grave mistake and hurt Gwen profoundly. In effect, George does exactly what Jeff Morales fears. But even the most well-intentioned parents step in the muck. What's more, those parents fail over normal life circumstances, not discovering their daughter is the supposed criminal they've devoted themselves to capturing. George instantly changing his preconceptions when confronted with a corrective truth was the parental ideal he didn't reach. What matters is he repented, siding with Gwen over his self-induced moral quandaries and also knowing when to let her go. Any man who actively requests a hug from his punk-rock kid breaks the sexy scale.

Miguel O'Hara Is a Brooding Vampire Ninja Because, Why Not?

Image via Sony Pictures

With that, we arrive at Across the Spider-Verse's reigning champion: Miguel O'Hara (franchise king Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099, aka "this writer threw her hands in the air and gave up on professionalism." Miguel emotionally diversifies this group by having the tragic, brooding antihero routine down pat. Let's not forget this is the man who unintentionally decimated a different universe so he could reunite with his daughter. (A swoon-worthy choice despite its moral ambiguity.) That mistake catapulted Miguel into being a morbid, humorless jerk whose (also gargantuan — I sense a pattern) shoulders are burdened with the weight of the multiverse. Miguel is the hero of his own story and a tragic one at that, someone so caught in his own rhetoric that he's lost individual human compassion. Chasing down a teenager and verbally filleting him? Not cool, bro.

The designers and animators knew what they were doing and should be held responsible for unleashing such a snack upon the unaware movie-going public. Miguel sports a disheveled mop of midnight-dark hair, sharp cheekbones, rippling back muscles for days, and a costume that fits extraordinarily well in the back. (Was that detail necessary? No. But apparently it's Spider-Costume canon.) Even though those aren't vampire fangs, his angry biting instinct is outrageously sexy, and he certainly fits the vampiric mode by slinking around in the shadows with a predatory lope. Isaac plays Miguel with a slow, soft-spoken intensity to match. He's intimidating but almost languid until he turns feral. Hunting a teenager shouldn't be sexy, but bad guys (and Oscar Isaac in general), break all of humanity's known rules. Perhaps Isaac voicing a sexy villain is what actually destabilizes a universe? Hey, it tracks.

Let's just face it: Across the Spider-Verse is unfair. The cliffhanger conclusion isn't fair, the dads aren't fair, and no movie has the right to be as good as this one. Nevertheless, we really can't complain that much. If a film wants to treat us with extra cake, it only makes sense to accept our fate and enjoy the treat.

Read More About ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’