Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is full of surprises. From the eye-popping visuals to a number of twists and turns throughout the film, Across The Spider-Verse is dedicated to keeping its audience on their toes. And of course, the biggest twist comes at the end of the film when we, along with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), realize his daring escape from the Spider Society didn’t land him back in his home universe, but rather the one the spider that bit him came from: Earth-42. While we’re there, we get a number of hints that something is deeply off about this universe, culminating in the realization that this universe’s Miles Morales, in the absence of any Spider-Man or radioactive spider, ended up becoming The Prowler. It’s a shocking twist at first glance, but if we look back at all the clues we’ve gotten, the writing has actually been on the wall since Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Was Miguel O'Hara Right About Miles' Spider Bite?

The spider that bit Miles was pulled into his dimension by the Alchemax particle collider at the start of Into the Spider-Verse. We don’t really learn more about it until Across the Spider-Verse. The spider was brought here as part of the particle collider experiment and was labeled with the universe it came from: 42. The spider escaped and bit Miles while he was working on his art in the old subway tunnels. This spider gave him some unique Spidey powers, like invisibility or channeling electrical currents. In the first movie, it was easy to overlook the question of, “If the spider that bit Miles was from another universe, what happened in that one?” because the plot was so self-contained. Aside from flashbacks, we didn’t see much of any other universe. But Across the Spider-Verse is all about the aftermath, expanding the universe, and exploring the Spider-Man mythos as a whole. Thankfully, we get the answers from Spider-Man 2099, also known as Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac).

If Miles’s spider came from some other dimension and gave him the powers to become Spider-Man, logic follows that there is a universe out there without any Spider-Man at all. And we get this confirmation by Miguel when he explains the Spider-Man canon to Miles, but he also describes his belief that Miles is an anomaly that he and the other Spider-People must deal with. Miles is from Earth-1610 and his universe already had a Spider-Man (Chris Pine). But like in the comics, after Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider, he has to step up after that Spider-Man dies. This is the normal flow of things. Except for that spider. Miguel tells us that this spider wasn’t meant for Miles, but was meant for someone on Earth-42, and now that Earth is left Spider-Man-less.

And when we see what’s happened to the Miles from Earth-42, we know exactly who was robbed. One Miles lost his role as Spider-Man, so another one could take up the mantle. But because of the multiverse, because of Alchemax and the particle collider, it wasn’t a harmless change. The role being passed from one Miles to another left the original’s universe in a state of decay. And it makes us question if the Miles we’ve been following isn’t an anomaly after all.

Which Miles Morales Can We Trust?

The more we look at it, the more this seems to be the case. It was easy to brush past the inconsistencies in his origin story as so many film adaptations have played with the formula before them. Though they hit the same beats, every Spider-Man story takes a slightly different form, and we see this through Miguel’s presentation on the Spider-Verse. But all these things we thought were inconsequential tweaks to suit the story to a new medium were actually intentional changes made to set this Miles apart. With the few clues we have, we can guess that the Miles of Earth-42 was supposed to follow the trajectory of Miles’ from the comics. The fact that there is no Spider-Man seems to indicate this, but the fact that Miles’ dad is dead in that universe (like in the comics) seems to indicate some canon events are still happening even with the story derailed. With all these different versions of Spider-Man out there, why would we just assume the one we follow is the same one from the comics? And the more we learn about him, we see that seems to be the case.

If this Miles we’re following really isn’t the Miles from the comics, then it’s easy to see who is. The spider that bit him came from another dimension and Miguel says that has left that universe without a Spider-Man at all. We learn how true that is when Miles ends up on Earth-42 at the end of the film and sees what happened to the other version of himself. What few tidbits we can see reflected in the comics speaks volumes. The inconsistencies in Miles’ backstory are starting to make sense. Miles’ uncle dies instead of his father, he gets a whole different origin story through the influence of the Spider-Fam, and now he’s getting villains we’ve never seen before, like Jason Schwartzman's the Spot. It’s not adding up. Until you see Earth-42.

Here it was Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry) that died instead of Uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali), like in the comics. There’s no Spider-Man, meaning there either never was one, or he died with no one to take his place. The spider that was going to bite this universe’s Miles was zapped away at the last second. And in the absence of Spider-Man things have taken a turn for the worse. The city’s in decay, his mother is struggling to make ends meet, and this Miles, robbed of his role as a hero, became The Prowler instead. It makes sense that given the trauma of losing his father and having only his uncle for guidance, this Miles would turn down a darker path. It seems Miguel’s assessment was right: there was a universe out there that needed Spider-Man but didn’t get him, and we could’ve guessed that all from the number 42 if we’d just looked a little deeper. Now Miles has to grapple with his role as a hero, his identity as Spider-Man, and hopefully help the other version of Miles as well. And we’ll see what that means for both versions of Miles in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

